Photo: AP

It’s that time of the year.Millionaires, billionaires, their families, and a few other people hoping to join the group are swarming Sun Valley, Idaho for investment bank Allen & Co.’s annual retreat.



We’ve grabbed photos of some of the people so you can see which power players on hand this year.

Zynga CEO Mark Pincus with his wife Ali Pincus, who founded One Kings Lane Newark Mayor Cory Booker, who's tight with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other tech bigs Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes The CEO of the San Francisco 49ers, Jed York Ex-Yahoo CEO Terry Semel Sony Chairman Howard Stringer New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner James and Lachlan Murdoch, sons of News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch Griff Harsh with his wife, HP CEO Meg Whitman Apple CEO Tim Cook with Akamai CEO Paul Sagan Diane Von Furstenberg wth Barry Diller Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Actress Victoria Hopper Demand Media CEO Richard Rosenblatt Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife Willow Bay Anne Sweeney of ABC Robert Johnson, founder of BET Producer Brian Grazer and a lady friend Yahoo founder Jerry Yang Twitter and Square founder Jack Dorsey NBA commissioner David Stern Warren Buffett gets out of his car CNN's Erin Burnett and fiance David Rubulotta of Citigroup Michael Ovitz One more of Burnett and Rubulotta Rakuten CEO and founder Hiroshi Mikitani: He just invested in Pinterest Ali Kay with Alex Von Furstenberg, son of Diane Von Furstenberg Owen Van Natta (formerly of MySpace, Facebook, and Zynga) rides a bike around. Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng Don Mattrick, who runs the Xbox business for Microsoft John Malone, chairman of Liberty Bryan Lourd of CAA, Julius Genachowski, chairman of the FCC, and Les Moonves, CEO of CBS Philippe Dauman and Deborah Dauman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.