20 photos show what $1 million can get you in real estate in New York City

In East Harlem, Manhattan, there is a 23-story glass tower that houses condos. The exterior of 1399 Park Avenue. Alexander Severin The tower located at 1399 Park Avenue has 72 units and was inspired by Piet Mondrian’s abstract paintings.

There is a two-bedroom apartment for sale in the building for $US1 ($AU1),095,000. It measures just 962 square feet. The living room and kitchen at 1399 Park Ave. Corcoran The unit has natural woods and stone finishings throughout.

The kitchen has a large island that looks out onto the rest of the living space. The kitchen at 1399 Park Ave. Corcoran The kitchen also has bronze hardware and Bosch appliances.

The apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, but one of the best features is the view. The bedroom at 1399 Park Ave. Corcoran The apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Central Park.

The amenities at 1399 Park Avenue include a fitness center and library. The lobby at 1399 Park Ave. Corcoran There’s also a children’s playroom with a rock-climbing wall and ball pit.

Next, 1080 Lorimer is a luxury building located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The exterior of 1080 Lorimer. Renderings via Redundant Pixel courtesy of MNS The neoclassical building used to house the Greenpoint Savings Bank, but recently it has been renovated into 29 condominiums that range from one to three bedrooms.

An 800-square-foot one-bedroom apartment is on sale for $US1 ($AU1),075,000. The living room and kitchen at 1080 Lorimer. Renderings via Redundant Pixel, Courtesy of MNS The apartment has tall ceilings, large windows, and overlooks a tree-lined street.

The kitchen has an island, matte finishes, and milkwood cabinetry. The kitchen at 1080 Lorimer. Renderings via Redundant Pixel, Courtesy of MNS The kitchen island is also marble.

The bedroom has a large closet, and there’s another one in the hallway. The bedroom at 1080 Lorimer. Renderings via Redundant Pixel, Courtesy of MNS There’s one bathroom in the apartment, which also has matte finishings.

The building comes with a few amenities, like a lounge and fitness center. The communal lounge at 1080 Lorimer. Renderings via Redundant Pixel, Courtesy of MNS The building also has a communal courtyard, storage room, and mail room.

In the Lower East Side of Manhattan, there is a condo building located at 208 Delancey. The exterior of 208 Delancey. Katherine Marks This building is 12 stories and has 85 units . The architecture features curved balconies and rounded windows.

At 208 Delancey, there is a one-bedroom, 554-square-foot apartment on sale for $US920,000 ($AU1,248,688). The apartment for sale at 208 Delancey. Katherine Marks The apartment has oak floors and 9-foot (2.74m) ceilings.

The kitchen has a large island and white countertops. The kitchen at 208 Delancey. Katherine Marks The apartment also has a dishwasher and a washer/dryer.

The bedroom has space for a large bed and a table or dresser. The bedroom at 208 Delancey. Katherine Marks The building also offers studio to three-bedroom apartments.

The $US920,000 ($AU1,248,688) apartment has one bathroom. The bathroom at 208 Delancey. Katherine Marks The building also offers a communal rooftop, a parlor, and a courtyard.

BLVD is a condo building in Forest Hills, Queens. The exterior of BLVD. MNS BLVD is a 10-story building with views of a park and the city.

There’s a one-bedroom, 800-square-foot condo available for $US925,000 ($AU1,255,475) at BLVD. The living area at the BLVD. MNS It has an open floor plan and oak flooring.

The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances. The kitchen at BLVD. MNS The kitchen has a refrigerator, dishwasher, and marble countertops.

The bedroom has large windows that overlook the neighborhood. The bedroom at BLVD. MNS There are two large closets and a washer/dryer.