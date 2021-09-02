20 photos show what $1 million can get you in real estate in New York City

- Homes in NYC sell for $US660,230 ($AU896,110) on average, but apartments can easily cost upwards of $US1 ($AU1) million.
- Condos can cost $US1 ($AU1) million while being under 1,000 square feet.
- Examples of condos for sale include high-end finishings, communal amenities, and great views.
In East Harlem, Manhattan, there is a 23-story glass tower that houses condos.
The tower located at 1399 Park Avenue has 72 units and was inspired by Piet Mondrian’s abstract paintings.
There is a two-bedroom apartment for sale in the building for $US1 ($AU1),095,000. It measures just 962 square feet.
The unit has natural woods and stone finishings throughout.
The kitchen has a large island that looks out onto the rest of the living space.
The kitchen also has bronze hardware and Bosch appliances.
The apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, but one of the best features is the view.
The apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Central Park.
The amenities at 1399 Park Avenue include a fitness center and library.
There’s also a children’s playroom with a rock-climbing wall and ball pit.
Next, 1080 Lorimer is a luxury building located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
The neoclassical building used to house the Greenpoint Savings Bank, but recently it has been renovated into 29 condominiums that range from one to three bedrooms.
An 800-square-foot one-bedroom apartment is on sale for $US1 ($AU1),075,000.
The apartment has tall ceilings, large windows, and overlooks a tree-lined street.
The kitchen has an island, matte finishes, and milkwood cabinetry.
The kitchen island is also marble.
The bedroom has a large closet, and there’s another one in the hallway.
There’s one bathroom in the apartment, which also has matte finishings.
The building comes with a few amenities, like a lounge and fitness center.
The building also has a communal courtyard, storage room, and mail room.
In the Lower East Side of Manhattan, there is a condo building located at 208 Delancey.
This building is 12 stories and has 85 units. The architecture features curved balconies and rounded windows.
At 208 Delancey, there is a one-bedroom, 554-square-foot apartment on sale for $US920,000 ($AU1,248,688).
The apartment has oak floors and 9-foot (2.74m) ceilings.
The kitchen has a large island and white countertops.
The apartment also has a dishwasher and a washer/dryer.
The bedroom has space for a large bed and a table or dresser.
The building also offers studio to three-bedroom apartments.
The $US920,000 ($AU1,248,688) apartment has one bathroom.
The building also offers a communal rooftop, a parlor, and a courtyard.
BLVD is a condo building in Forest Hills, Queens.
BLVD is a 10-story building with views of a park and the city.
There’s a one-bedroom, 800-square-foot condo available for $US925,000 ($AU1,255,475) at BLVD.
It has an open floor plan and oak flooring.
The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen has a refrigerator, dishwasher, and marble countertops.
The bedroom has large windows that overlook the neighborhood.
There are two large closets and a washer/dryer.
The building also has some amenities, including a roof deck and a lounge with a communal kitchen.
The building also offers onsite parking and a children’s playroom.