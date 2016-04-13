PHOTOS: Former ANZ boss Mike Smith is still seeking a buyer for his $15 million Melbourne home

Photo: Kay & Burton.

Former ANZ boss Mike Smith listed his luxury home in Toorak, Melbourne, in February.

The sale price is expected to be above $15 million, and the ex-bank boss is reportedly in negotiations with two potential buyers after expressions of interest on the property closed on March 22.

The estate, 5 kilometres from Melbourne’s CBD, spans 1,475 square metres and has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, as well as a tennis court and 1,500 bottle wine cellar. It’s just one of many properties in his extensive real estate portfolio.

Smith reportedly paid $9.65 million for the property in 2007.

Smith announced his decision to step down as CEO of ANZ in October last year and was replaced by chief financial officer Shayne Elliott.

Listing agent Kay & Burton were not able to disclose any information regarding a future sale.

In the meantime, here’s a look inside the property.

2 Hopetoun Road is in prestigious Toorak, where the median house price is $3.45 million.

Smith listed the property in mid-February, seven weeks after he stepped down as ANZ CEO, a role he held since 2007.

There are five bedrooms, six bathrooms and six parking spaces as well as a fully equipped gym, pool, tennis court and 1,500 bottle wine cellar. It was designed by Australian architect Wayne Gillespe.

Expressions of interest ended on March 22, and there are reports of two offers being considered.

