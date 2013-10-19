Michael Jordan Is Auctioning Off His 56,000-Square-Foot Compound In Chicago

Michael Jordan put his Chicago suburbs mansion on the market in February 2012 for $US29 million and hasn’t been able to get it off his hands.

Jordan took $US8 million off of the asking price in July, and still hasn’t sold the house, so now, he’s taking it to the auction block, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Concierge Auctions will hold the auction on November 22, 2013. There is no minimum reserve but bidders must make a $US250,000 deposit in order to bid.

The house is 56,000 square feet and includes amazing amenities like a full size basketball court, a guest wing, a tennis court, a pool, a putting green and 19 bathrooms. Jordan told the WSJ in an email that he doesn’t need such a big home anymore since his kids are grown.

