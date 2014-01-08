Here's What The Miami Heat's Nickname Jerseys Look Like

The Miami Heat released the names that will be on the players’ jerseys as a part of the NBA’s “Name Collection” jersey line.

The Heat will unveil the jerseys on Friday for their nationally televised game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Each player on both teams will be wearing a designated “nickname” on their jersey during the game.

Here’s a look at the Heat’s official jerseys (via Heat.com):

LeBron James AKA “King James”

Dwyane Wade AKA “D.Wade”

Chris Bosh AKA “CB”

Ray Allen AKA “Jesus Shuttlesworth”

Mario Chalmers AKA “Rio”

Shane Battier AKA “Battle”

Chris Anderson AKA “Birdman”

Udonis Haslem AKA “UD”

The rest of the players include Norris Cole as “Cole Train”, Michael Beasley as “B-Easy” Rashard Lewis as “Sweet Lew”, Greg Oden as “G.O”, Joel Anthony as “Doc”, Roger Mason JR. as “MoneyMase”, and James Jones as “JJ”. You can see all the jerseys at Miami Heat store.

