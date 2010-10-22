Incredible Photos Of Mexican Cops Blazing 134 Tons Of Confiscated Marijuana

Photo: TPM
Potheads shield your eyes. Mexico just destroyed 134 tons of marijuana in a blaze you have to see to believe. You only see this amount of drugs in the movies.
'There are indications that suggest that it belongs to the organisation of the Pacific,' said Alejandro Poire, security spokesman for Mexican President Felipe Calderon, referring to the Sinaloa, or Pacific, cartel.
On Wednesday, Mexican authorities in Tijuana incinerated 134 tons of marijuana -- from what they said was the largest pot bust in the country's history.
The Los Angeles Times reports that, 'At 4:40 p.m., an army general pushed a button, triggering an electrical charge that detonated gunpowder beneath the pile.'
According to The Los Angeles Times, the drugs were discovered 'after police intercepted a convoy of vehicles escorting a tractor-trailer' that had left a warehouse. Eleven people were reportedly arrested after a shootout with police and soldiers, and then, acting on information from the suspects, officials raided a warehouse and two homes.
The New York Times reports that the burned marijuana was the equivalent of a few hundred million joints, and the column of smoke was visible for several miles.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.