Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest van as a base for ‘micro camper vans’ – see inside

Brittany Chang
The trunk of the Citan with pull-out shelves and a bed on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
  • Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new Citan van that can be used for “micro” camper van conversions.
  • The van is currently on display at the Caravan Salon Düsseldorf with a camper van module.
  • Mercedes-Benz’s Sprinter van is already a cult classic among camper van enthusiasts.
Mercedes-Benz has established itself as a key player in the RV industry as camper van conversion companies and DIYers continue to use the automaker’s Sprinter van as a base for tiny homes on wheels.
The exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Citan
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
Now, Mercedes-Benz is building on this RV-friendly reputation by unveiling the latest generation of the Citan, a van targeted at the “micro camper van conversion” industry.
Two people standing behind the Citan with some shelves pulled out
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
The automaker is currently displaying the upcoming van at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany.
The exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Citan among other vans
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
If you take a closer look, you’ll find that the van has been outfitted by VanEssa mobilcamping, which specializes in camper van modules …
Someone pulling out a shelf on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
… such as the one being displayed in the Citan, as seen in the prototype below.
The trunk of the Citan with pull-out shelves and a bed on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
“The travel and leisure vehicle market is increasingly important for us as part of our strategic orientation,” Klaus Rehkugler, the head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans, said in a press release.
A person laying in the trunk bed of the Citan with pull-out shelves and a coffee maker on a shelf on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
“This also applies to the brand new generation of our Citan, which is an ideal basic vehicle for micro camper van conversions,” Rehkugler continued.
The trunk of the Citan with a shelves and a bed on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
The standard Citan wheelbase on the Tourer and Panel Van iterations will be almost 9 feet (2.74m) long.
The exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Citan
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
In the future, the Citan Mixto will have a longer wheelbase.
The driver's seat and functions of the van
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
Now let’s take a closer look at the prototype Citan Tourer that’s been turned into a camper van.
The trunk of the Citan with a shelves on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
The camper modules inside the example Citan van include a kitchen and a bed.
The trunk of the Citan with pull-out shelves and a bed on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
Let’s start with the kitchen, which extends out the rear of the van.
The trunk of the Citan with pull-out shelves and a bed on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
All food preparation and cooking tools are hidden within the drawers of the 132-pound (60kg) module.
The trunk of the Citan with a shelves, a coffee maker on a pull out shelf, and a bed on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
This includes the gas stovetop, refrigerator …
The trunk of the Citan with pull-out shelves and a bed on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
… and sink that’s attached to a roughly 3.4-gallon (11l) water tank.
The trunk of the Citan with a shelves and a bed on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
The kitchen module also has integrated storage units that can hold onto all the necessary cookware and supplies.
Utensils in a pull-out shelf
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
The kitchen module can also be removed quickly to turn the tiny home on wheels back into your typical van.
The trunk of the Citan with pull-out shelves and a bed on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
Now onto the sleeping system, which turns the rear of the van and its seats into a mattress-topped slumber space.
A person laying in the trunk of the Citan with pull-out shelves and a bed on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
The 3.8-foot (1.16m) wide, 6.2-foot (1.89m) long sleeping space can accommodate up to two people.
The trunk of the Citan with pull-out shelves and a bed on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
When the bed isn’t in use, it can be stored above the kitchen unit …
The trunk of the Citan with a shelves and a bed on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
… which allows passengers to regain access to the Citan’s rear seats.
Someone walking away from the Citan and its trunk shelves
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
Looking for your next micro tiny home base?
Two people standing behind the Citan with some shelves pulled out
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
If you want the Citan, you’ll have to be patient: the van won’t be available until 2022.
The trunk of the Citan with a shelves on the camper module
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler
