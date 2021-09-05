- Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new Citan van that can be used for “micro” camper van conversions.
- The van is currently on display at the Caravan Salon Düsseldorf with a camper van module.
- Mercedes-Benz’s Sprinter van is already a cult classic among camper van enthusiasts.
Mercedes-Benz has established itself as a key player in the RV industry as camper van conversion companies and DIYers continue to use the automaker’s Sprinter van as a base for tiny homes on wheels.
Now, Mercedes-Benz is building on this RV-friendly reputation by unveiling the latest generation of the Citan, a van targeted at the “micro camper van conversion” industry.
The automaker is currently displaying the upcoming van at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany.
If you take a closer look, you’ll find that the van has been outfitted by VanEssa mobilcamping, which specializes in camper van modules …
… such as the one being displayed in the Citan, as seen in the prototype below.
“The travel and leisure vehicle market is increasingly important for us as part of our strategic orientation,” Klaus Rehkugler, the head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans, said in a press release.
“This also applies to the brand new generation of our Citan, which is an ideal basic vehicle for micro camper van conversions,” Rehkugler continued.
The standard Citan wheelbase on the Tourer and Panel Van iterations will be almost 9 feet (2.74m) long.
In the future, the Citan Mixto will have a longer wheelbase.
Now let’s take a closer look at the prototype Citan Tourer that’s been turned into a camper van.
The camper modules inside the example Citan van include a kitchen and a bed.
Let’s start with the kitchen, which extends out the rear of the van.
All food preparation and cooking tools are hidden within the drawers of the 132-pound (60kg) module.
This includes the gas stovetop, refrigerator …
… and sink that’s attached to a roughly 3.4-gallon (11l) water tank.
The kitchen module also has integrated storage units that can hold onto all the necessary cookware and supplies.
The kitchen module can also be removed quickly to turn the tiny home on wheels back into your typical van.
Now onto the sleeping system, which turns the rear of the van and its seats into a mattress-topped slumber space.
The 3.8-foot (1.16m) wide, 6.2-foot (1.89m) long sleeping space can accommodate up to two people.
When the bed isn’t in use, it can be stored above the kitchen unit …
… which allows passengers to regain access to the Citan’s rear seats.
If you want the Citan, you’ll have to be patient: the van won’t be available until 2022.