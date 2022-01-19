Environmentally conscious RVers finally have the camper van of their dreams and the future: Mercedes-Benz has turned its electric EQV van into a tiny home on wheels. The Mercedes-Benz EQV and Sortimo conversion concept. Sara Keller Photography, Sortimo

The electric RV market has yet to see an influx of outstanding contenders from recognizable brands.

But now, Mercedes-Benz is testing the space with the help of Swiss vehicle outfitter Sortimo.

Together, the team has turned the automaker's electric EQV van into a tiny home on wheels with a bed, kitchen, and pop-top roof.

"The future is electric, also in the motorhome industry," Klaus Rehkugler, head of sales and marketing at Mercedes‑Benz Vans, said in a press release.

The automaker already has a strong hold in the camper van industry.

Mercedes-Benz's Sprinter van has been a favorite among do-it-yourself camper van converters and van conversion companies, along with the Ford Transit and Ram Promaster.

And Mercedes-Benz already has its own camper van: the Marco Polo.

But now, it's looking to carve out a new, electrified market for life on the road.

The EQV 300 has a range of about 203 to 226 miles, while the EQV 250 can run between 132 to 147 miles, making the van and its new conversion concept a contender for short camping excursions.

Sortimo created the concept with Mercedes-Benz Switzerland, Roger Mosimann, Sortimo's marketing specialist, told Insider in an email.

For now, the conversion is only available via Sortimo Switzerland.

The outfitter just completed a second prototype for Mercedes-Benz Germany, and it's now working on a third for a customer.

The modular conversion doesn't turn the EQV into a massive RV, but it still provides two major "rooms": a bed and a kitchen with luggage storage.

The kitchen — which extends out the rear of the van — has a sink, a two-burner gas stove, a refrigerator, and drawers for utensil and cutlery storage.

You'll have to eat where you sleep in the EQV: The foldable bed sits above the kitchen unit.

The conversion also has amenities like USB ports, additional lighting, driver and passenger seats that can swivel, and rear windows that've been darkened for more privacy.

And Sortimo can install two solar panels to help power these add-ons.

At an additional cost, the conversion can also come with a pop-up roof, extending the height of the camper.

The EQV in Germany starts at around $64,800.

Sortimo's camper conversion with or without the pop-top roof starts at about $10,800 and $5,180, respectively, Diana Boch, a spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz Vans, told Insider.