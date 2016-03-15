PHOTOS: Melbourne's annual Moomba parade is like a snapshot of times past

Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images.

Around 85,000 gathered on St Kilda Road to celebrate the 62nd Moomba parade in Melbourne on Monday.

The parade is part of Moomba, Australia’s largest community festival, held over Victoria’s Labor Day long weekend and featured more than 1,800 performers in an event that keeping six-decade old traditions and a proud history alive.

“Our figures so far show that we will get up around 1.2 million people by the end of today,” said Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle yesterday.

“Today is in fact our biggest day — we’re expecting around 85,000 people to watch the parade and then maybe 450,000 to 500,000 people through the rest of the day to close Moomba off tonight.”

Melbourne Cup winning jockey Michelle Payne and her brother Stevie, Prince of Penzance’s strapper, were crowned the Moomba monarchs and took part in the parade on a red and gold float. Naming the king and queen for the annual parade is considered both coveted and controversial and previously included Molly Meldrum, Kate Ceberano, Harry Kewell and Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

While Moomba officially translates as “let’s get together and have fun”, many also believe it’s an Aboriginal phrase meaning “up your bum”.

Here are some photos from the parade yesterday.

https://instagram.com/p/BC78y4uRzm4/?tagged=moombaparade

https://instagram.com/p/BC6wMx7t_qB/?tagged=moombaparade

https://instagram.com/p/BC6sdMIoLnv/?tagged=moombaparade

https://instagram.com/p/BC6wcaVt_qZ/?tagged=moombaparade

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.