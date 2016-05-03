PHOTOS: Melbourne is battling some crazy weather

Photo: Michael Dodge/Getty Images.

Melbourne is battling some crazy weather this Autumn.

A cold front has swept across the city including southern Victoria with winds gusts of more than 100km/h.

More than 700 calls have been made to the State Emergency Service (SES), with reports of uprooted trees and building damage.

The Bureau of Meteorology in Victoria says that the strongest wind gust so far across the state today was at Wilsons Promontory, with speeds of 122km/h.

The bad spell of weather follows a wild storm over the weekend, with winds over 100km/h leaving many without power and electricity.

Here’s a look at some of the shots below:

Pretending to be in the tropics with crazy wind & this mess in the backyard! #melbourneweather #melbweather pic.twitter.com/V0RWFbHtOf — Kirsty Wilson (@kirsty_wilson) May 3, 2016

Get the brolly ready, showers will arrive in #Melbourne shortly, can see them approaching https://t.co/B8QhKWYzqt pic.twitter.com/IgIxA8qdpW — BOM Victoria (@BOM_Vic) May 3, 2016

This #Melbourne wind has blown me a hairstyle I actually never knew I could pull off. ? — f⊙◉ch (@foochHQ) May 3, 2016

Why bother styling your hair when the wind will do it for you #Melbourne — Lim Cong (@limcong96) May 3, 2016

