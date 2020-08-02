13 times Meghan Markle was just a regular mum

Henk Kruger/Pool/AFP/Getty Images, Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Meghan Markle and her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed her first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019.

Since then, Meghan Markle has showed off Archie at royal family events, and the royal baby has received attention from all around the world.

It’s clear the duchess will do anything to protect her son, most recently including legal action against an LA paparazzi company after it reportedly took photos of Archie in their private residence.

Despite the public attention, though, Markle is just like any other mum. Insider has gathered 13 photos to prove it.

The Duchess of Sussex is a member of the British royal family, an activist, and a former actress. But most importantly, she’s a mum.

Dominic Lipinski/AP Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child on May 6.

Like any new parent, Meghan Markle gushed about her new son, Archie, two days after his birth. “It’s magic, it’s been pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m pretty happy,” the duchess said at her first public appearance with Archie at Windsor Castle.

In the weeks that followed Archie’s birth, private family time was essential for the new parents.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie at a charity polo match.

Markle planted a sweet kiss on Archie’s head as they watched Prince Harry play at a charity polo match.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The duchess and Archie.

It’s important for new babies to meet the other members of the family. Here’s Markle showing off Archie to his aunt, Kate Middleton, and cousin Prince Louis.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Markle and Archie with Kate Middleton and Prince Louis during the polo match.

As any new mum knows, it can be difficult to separate yourself from the little one. When Markle and Harry met Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa last year, the duchess and Archie gave his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, a three-way cuddle.

Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images Markle and Harry meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

During the visit, Archie was more interested in the sweet treats on the table than the company.

Henk Kruger/ Getty Images The Sussex family in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meanwhile, the duchess only had eyes for her son.

Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex and Archie Harrison.

Even when Archie isn’t in the room, he’s the centre of everybody’s attention.

Peter Nicholls/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex was presented with a sports jersey for Archie.

Markle and Harry were presented with numerous gifts for their son after the birth, including this adorable personalised New York Yankees jersey.

Peter Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images Markle and Harry pose with the New York Yankees and a jersey for Archie gifted to them from the team.

Now that the family are living in Los Angeles, Archie is experiencing a much more relaxed upbringing than his royal relatives. The family celebrated his first birthday with a special reading of the book, “Duck! Rabbit.”

Save the Children UK, Instagram Prince Harry was behind the camera as Markle read the book to Archie.

Markle was incredibly patient as Archie got restless halfway through the story.

Save the Children UK, Instagram Markle and baby Archie.

It’s clear that family time is especially important to Markle. Pictured below is the duchess, Prince Harry, and the British royal family at Archie’s christening ceremony last year.

Chris Allerton/ Getty Images The royal family’s official portrait at Archie Harrison’s christening.

Although Markle, Harry, and Archie no longer live in the same country as the British royal family, it’s clear family time is important to the couple, who have been pictured introducing their son to his great-grandmother, the Queen, and his royal cousins.

The pictures show that while the Sussexes are a famous family, parenting always comes first.

Whether it’s attempting to divert her son’s attention away from sweet treats or by reading him passages of his favourite book, Markle and Archie have an adorably normal mother and son dynamic.

