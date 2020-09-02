Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planted Princess Diana's favourite flowers on the anniversary of her death

Matt Sayles via The Duke and Duchess of SussexThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex plant flower seeds with pre-school children in LA.
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex honoured Princess Diana by planting her favourite flower, the forget-me-not, on the anniversary of her death.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the Preschool Learning Centre in Los Angeles on Monday, where they spent the morning planting seeds with the children.
- The learning centre, with Assistance League of LA, provides support to low income families in the area.
- Harry’s mother died 23 years ago – on August 31, 1997 – from injuries sustained after a car crash in Paris.
- Forget-me-nots were often planted in the Sunken Gardens in the grounds of Kensington Palace, Diana’s official residence during her time as a member of the royal family.
The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DsKeUmqDRP
— Assistance League LA (@TheLeague_LA) September 1, 2020
