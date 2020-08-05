10 photos show Meghan Markle is living her best life as she turns 39

Reuters, EDDIE MULHOLLAND/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Duchess of Sussex celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.
- The Duchess of Sussex is celebrating her 39th birthday on Tuesday, August 4.
- The year 2020 is significant for Meghan Markle. Not only is it her 39th year, but it’s also the year the duchess and Prince Harry resigned from royal duties and started their new life across the pond.
- The duchess went from attending royal engagements in London to moving to Los Angeles and returning to a career in entertainment in just a matter of months.
- Here are 10 photos that show the duchess has been living her best life this year.
The Duchess of Sussex kicked off the year with a visit to Canada House. It was Markle and Harry’s first UK appearance since their sabbatical in Vancouver Island, Canada amid reports they were unhappy with royal life in 2019.
The couple appeared happy at the engagement, smiling and holding hands as they spoke with Janice Charette, High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom.
Dinendra Haria/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesMarkle and Harry showed PDA at their first engagement of the year.
The couple announced their “step back” from royal duties on January 8. They completed a short farewell tour in London, which included an appearance at the Mountbatten Festival of Music. Markle was relaxed and laughing at the event, which honoured military musicians.
EDDIE MULHOLLAND/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesMarkle was beaming at the festival, which was one of her final royal engagements.
The Duchess of Sussex beamed in a $US1,285 Victoria Beckham dress at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. She appeared to co-ordinate her outfit with Harry, who opted for a blue tie.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty ImagesPrince Harry and Meghan Markle both wore blue to The Endeavour Fund Awards.
Things appeared tense between the royal family at the Sussexes’ final royal engagement earlier this year. However, in this photo from the reunion, Markle is the only family member to show a small smile.
Getty/Phil HarrisPrince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Service in March 2020.
Relocating to Los Angeles has given the duchess more opportunity to spend private family time with her son, Archie, who had his first birthday in May.
To celebrate the milestone, Markle read — or attempted to read —the book “Duck! Rabbit” to a restless Archie.
Save the Children UK, InstagramA video of Markle reading to Archie was published on Save the Children UK’s official Instagram account.
The duchess has also returned to acting. She narrated the Disney Plus documentary, “Elephant” (pictured left) which was released in April.
However, charity work has remained Markle’s focus. She has undertaken video calls in support of various causes, including a call to a Smart Works client preparing for a job interview.
More recently, the duchess made her first public appearance as part of the virtual Girl Up summit. The duchess’ appearance was different from the last time she was seen on camera, as she wore bold makeup and longer, straight hair.
ReutersMeghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, poses before addressing the keynote ‘The Time Is Now’ Women in Leadership Plenary.
Happy birthday, Meghan Markle!
