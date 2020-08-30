10 photos show Meghan Markle has ditched her royal look and turned to California style

Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Makers/Instagram The Duchess of Sussex volunteering in LA (left) and in her backyard (right).

Markle debuted a bold new look for the Girl Up Summit, her first engagement since leaving the royal family. The duchess opted for a $US148 floaty sleeveless shirt by Adam Lippes, with long straight hair and dark eye makeup.

Girl Up/The Duchess of Sussex The Duchess of Sussex at the Girl Up Summit in July.

She swapped out her fascinators and dresses for a more casual look on Archie’s first birthday earlier this year, choosing to wear a $US114 J Crew denim shirt with her hair in a messy bun.

Save the Children UK, Instagram The Duchess of Sussex read ‘Duck! Rabbit’ to Archie on his first birthday in May.

She wore another sleeveless number at a virtual engagement in August. The royal looked summery-chic in a silk Hugo Boss shirt, with her hair styled in beach waves.

YouTube Megan Markle interviewed Emily Rashaw, co-founder of The 19th, a women-led non-profit newsroom.

The Duchess of Sussex wore her most casual look yet while volunteering with LA-based charity Baby2Baby earlier this month. She wore olive shorts, a white shirt, and a face covering to help hand out school supplies and clothing to families in need.

Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex The Duke and Duchess of Sussex distributed school supplies and other items to children and families in need in LA.

The duchess completed the look with a pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers — a far cry from the high heels she previously wore during royal engagements.

Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex The Duchess of Sussex (left) with other volunteers and children in LA.

Later in the day, she swept her hair back into a loose ponytail. Prince Harry also kept his outfit California-friendly with a pair of shorts and a grey baseball cap.

Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Markle and Harry.

The side ponytail has become a recent favourite for Markle, who first wore the hairstyle in a video message to the graduating students at her former high school back in June.

Omid Scobie, Twitter The duchess addressed the students at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles.

Markle ditched the jewellery for a virtual engagement with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust in August. She wore a strappy blue and white printed shirt and brought back her now-signature beach waves and bold makeup.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, YouTube The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a video call with QCT.

The duchess stayed consistent with the minimalist look at the When all Women Vote event this month, boycotting jewellery and wearing her hair in another side ponytail.

YouTube/When We All Vote Meghan Markle speaking at the When All Women Vote virtual event.

More recently, the duchess wore pinstripe pants by Anine Bing for a conversation with Gloria Steinem about the importance of voting. Filmed in Markle’s backyard, the duchess was the vision of summer as she completed the look with a beach hat and Stella McCartney sandals.

@makerswomen/Instagram Markle and Gloria Steinem.

