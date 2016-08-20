PHOTOS: McLaren's latest concept car is so insane it has golden titanium heat shields on the exhaust

The McLaren 570GT by MSO Concept

One of the world’s great gatherings of gorgeous, luxurious and historic cars takes place in the US this weekend, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, is on this weekend, giving collectors and car manufacturers alike the chance to show off.

British supercar builder McLaren has grabbed the steering wheel with both hands with a one-off build of the McLaren 570GT by the company’s bespoke division, McLaren Special Operations.

Just to recap, inside the 570GT there’s a 3.8-litre twin turbo V8 engine, generating 570PS (562bhp) and 600 Nm (443lb ft) to the rear wheels via a seven-speed transmission to get you from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 328 km/h (204 mph). The carbon fibre chassis weighs just 75kg, keeping to the total dry weight to 1,350kg (2,976lb).

After that, MSO Concept takes over, starting with an electro-chromic roof, which McLaren says will be available with all MSO cars. Using a touch-sensitive headlining, the electro-chromic roof can be adjusted through five defined points from almost clear to a dark tint.

And a whole lot of love has gone into the exhaust, which has been tweaked to deliver “a progressively richer and more characterful tone” as the revs rise and it’s been made from titanium so it’s 30% lighter than the standard stainless steel system. But the best bit is finishing the heat shields with a golden titanium nitride tint, visible through the rear air ducts, which change colours to a blue/purple as the system heats and cools.

Externally, the McLaren 570GT by MSO Concept is finished in Elite ‘Pearl White’ paintwork, with a deep gloss black finish to exterior details including the wheels, side skirt, front and rear and door inserts.

The interior in saddle tan has an integrated 12-speaker Bowers and Wilkins hi-fi system.

McLaren Special Operations executive director Paul Mackenzie said this car follows on from the 570S last year.

Here’s what the car looks like:

The golden titanium nitride tint changes colour as the engine heats up

The golden titanium nitride tint adds a special touch by MSO.

McClaren’s 570GT is its best cars yet

It’s the second time MSO has made a concept car for Pebble Beach.

The tan interior also has lacquer finishes.

