Gorgeous Photos Of McLaren Testing Its New Supercar In The Desert

Nearly a year after McLaren revealed the concept version of its new supercar, deliveries to the first, incredibly lucky customers are about to begin.
To make sure the P1 lives up to its estimated $US1.1 million price tag, McLaren has been busy this summer putting it through a rigorous testing program.
That included sending the car to the desert for extreme heat driving to see how it performs in temperatures topping 125° F.
The result? Some of the best car photos we’ve seen in a long time.
The P1 is the successor to the F1, which was the fastest production car when it was first made in the late '90s.
The newcomer won't be faster than the current champ, the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, but it will be incredibly powerful.
And McLaren says it's designed to be a 'driveable car' -- so non-professionals won't immediately crash it.
And McLaren will only make 375 models of the P1, so it will be one of the most exclusive cars of modern times.
