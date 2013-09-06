Gorgeous Photos Of McLaren Testing Its New Supercar In The Desert

Nearly a year after McLaren revealed the concept version of its new supercar, deliveries to the first, incredibly lucky customers are about to begin.

To make sure the P1 lives up to its estimated $US1.1 million price tag, McLaren has been busy this summer putting it through a rigorous testing program.

That included sending the car to the desert for extreme heat driving to see how it performs in temperatures topping 125° F.

The result? Some of the best car photos we’ve seen in a long time.

