Go Inside The Secret Test Kitchen Where McDonald's Invents New Menu Items

We visited McDonald’s global headquarters in Oak Brook, Il., and the company gave us a peek inside its test kitchen.Tucked within the walls of the Campus Office Building, the Culinary centre seems to be in a peculiar place. It’s surrounded by endless cubicles and corporate-folk.



But inside the kitchen, there’s serious work being done.

“It’s not just chefs playing in the kitchen,” said Chef Jessica Foust, a nutrition and culinary manager at the test kitchen.

Every menu item takes years of planning to develop and organise. Different countries, screening, volume — it’s quite the effort, she said.

So, what’s it look like in there? See for yourself.

Disclosure: McDonald’s provided travel and accommodations for the trip.

