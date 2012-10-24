Seahawks Running Back Marshawn Lynch Bought This Gorgeous Waterfront Home In California For $3.6 Million

Photo: Getty Images/Zillow.com

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch just purchased a waterfront home in Richmond, Calif. for $3.6 million, according to Zillow.com.Lynch, who is in his third season with the Seattle Seahawks, is originally from the Oakland, Calif. area.



The veteran NFL player’s new home is right on the water and has incredible views. The house is 7,000 square feet and features a wine cellar, movie theatre, boat deck, and an elevator. Many of the rooms have floor to ceiling windows looking over the bay.

