Seahawks Running Back Marshawn Lynch Bought This Gorgeous Waterfront Home In California For $3.6 Million

Leah Goldman
marshawn lynch house

Photo: Getty Images/Zillow.com

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch just purchased a waterfront home in Richmond, Calif. for $3.6 million, according to Zillow.com.Lynch, who is in his third season with the Seattle Seahawks, is originally from the Oakland, Calif. area.

The veteran NFL player’s new home is right on the water and has incredible views. The house is 7,000 square feet and features a wine cellar, movie theatre, boat deck, and an elevator. Many of the rooms have floor to ceiling windows looking over the bay.

Here's the front of the house

Check out the floor to ceiling window views

More views in the dining room

And in the kitchen

The house has a modern style

The office

Here's one of the bedrooms

This room has a deck

But this is by far our favourite room. Amazing view.

This house wouldn't be complete without a movie theatre

Or a wine cellar

The outside is perfect

A view of the back of the house

Sunset on the dock.

But where does his team rank?

NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 8 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.