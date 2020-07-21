Mark Zuckerberg applied a ton of sunscreen to ride a $12,000 electric surfboard, and memes have compared him to everything from the Joker to Mrs. Doubtfire

AP Photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Photos of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg surfing in Hawaii became the subject of a viral meme over the weekend.

In the photos, Zuckerberg’s face is covered in zinc oxide – a white substance that meme makers compared to mime face paint and Batman’s notorious antagonist, The Joker.

Although zinc oxide and other physical sunscreens may look funny because they sit on top of the skin, they’re more effective in physically blocking harmful rays, rather than absorbing them like chemical sunscreens do.

Physical sunscreens are especially recommend for people with fair complexions.

Zuckerberg owns several properties in Hawaii, worth well over $US100 million.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is once again the centre of a widespread meme, but this time it’s not tied to a congressional grilling.

Instead, the image comes from a recent surfing excursion where the 36-year-old billionaire’s very through approach to sun protection.

Mark Zuckerberg surfboards in Hawaii with way too much sunscreen https://t.co/TYcdDmBbZG pic.twitter.com/INyGVPvNY6 — New York Post (@nypost) July 19, 2020

In the image, Zuckerberg is seen in Hawaii on an electric surfboard (thus the controller in his hand). The board is said to be a $US12,000 model from Efoil, according to the New York Post.

Rather than latching onto the electric surfboard, though, people goofed on Zuckerberg for appearing as if he’d been made up like a mime.

legend has it that every summer, Mark Zuckerberg (aka the Mime Surfer) attempts to catch a wave and until he does, his restless spirit will wander the earth for all eternity pic.twitter.com/7JBpLAzcds — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) July 19, 2020

But that’s no face paint!

Zuckerberg was likely wearing zinc oxide-based sunscreen, which acts as a physical sunblock from sun rays hitting your skin – not the worst idea given his fair complexion. In addition to being more effective in blocking harmful rays, physical sunscreens have regained favour among some, as the active ingredients in chemical-based sunscreens have faced scrutiny from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The comparisons rolled in, from the standard mime reference to semi-obscure anime references:

Wow I had no idea Mark Zuckerberg was cast in the new Star Trek pic.twitter.com/RrUg59XZry — Kayla Hom (@mohalyak) July 20, 2020

Mark zuckerberg taking sunscreen application tips from Mrs. Doubtfire pic.twitter.com/lLqVUFsGcZ — A. M. (@usuallyboring) July 20, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg yesterday pic.twitter.com/NRNIV0gOm5 — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) July 20, 2020

Just saying, we have yet to see Mark Zuckerberg and 2004 The Incredibles villain, Bon Voyage, in the same room.. pic.twitter.com/6XZ7p0l3zC — Lewis Kellett (@LewisJKellett) July 20, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg with too much sunscreen on looks like he's wearing one of those shitty Michael Myers masks you find at Party City pic.twitter.com/7E2DbdUtv6 — Dr. Wolfula ???? (@DoctorWolfula) July 19, 2020

No one has ever seen Mark Zuckerberg and the ghost from Spirited Away in the same room, just saying pic.twitter.com/RZ54gjcHJz — Brent Peabody (@brent_peabody) July 19, 2020

Though Zuckerberg is primarily based out of California like the company he runs, he owns massive swaths of land in Hawaii. Among those is a 750-acre property on the North Shore, which he paid somewhere around $US100 million for back in 2014.

Editor’s note: Chemical-based sunscreen is effective, but active ingredients within it (namely avobenzone, oxybenzone, and octinoxate) are being identified and reexamined by the FDA as a potential endocrine disrupter (and carcinogen). These chemicals have also been linked to high mortality among corals, along with a growing list of other aquatic creatures.

