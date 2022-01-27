Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville has opened its latest RV park in Florida starting at $70 a night — see inside

- Margaritaville opened its latest RV resort in Florida as it continues to expand its RV park footprint.
- The brand wants to open up to 50 RV resorts nationwide over the next five years.
- Margaritaville’s ventures currently include resorts, senior living communities, and a new cruise brand.
You can now have your sponge cake and sun bake on wheels under the hot central Florida sun.
Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville has opened its latest RV resort in Florida, signaling that the hospitality giant has no plans to slow down the nationwide growth of its RV parks venture.
This month, Margaritaville unveiled Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Cabana Cabins Auburndale in Florida, about an hour southwest of Orlando.
You’re probably familiar with the rest of the brand’s portfolio, which currently includes its famed resorts, senior living communities, restaurants, and a new cruise brand.
But now, it’s looking to rapidly grow its nascent RV resorts arm amid skyrocketing RV and camper van popularity.
In spring 2019, Margaritaville opened its first Camp Margaritaville resort in Lake Lanier, Georgia.
And shortly after, the US saw a COVID-19 pandemic-induced camping and RV boom.
Since then, Camp Margaritaville has seen “off the chart” receptions and reviews, Jim Wiseman, the president of development at Camp Margaritaville, told Insider in 2021.
“What surprised us at Lake Lanier was the average daily rate we could generate with an upscale camping experience,” Wiseman said. “That drove our interest to move [the expansion of Camp Margaritaville] along quicker.”
Last year, Margaritaville opened its second RV resort location, this time in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
And now, the company wants to roll out 30 to 50 more RV parks nationwide over the next roughly five years, including four additional locations this year.
To expedite this expansion process, Margaritaville isn’t building its RV camps from the ground up.
Instead, it rebrands and refurbishes existing RV camps to fit the hospitality giant’s iconic look, programming, and leisure offerings.
The same goes for the new 66-acre Florida location, which was previously known as ” Cabana Club” before its rebranding.
Now, the converted property has all the Margaritaville bells and whistles …
… like a tiki bar, fire pits, pools, and plenty of on-site activities.
Let’s take a look around Margaritaville’s latest development.
Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Cabana Cabins Auburndale has 183 RV sites — including 11 “Super Premium” RV suites — and 60 cabins.
A stay at a RV site ranges from around $US70 ($AU99) to $US200 ($AU283) per night …
… while the Premium RV Suites — which come with additional amenities like a grill and outdoor TV — start at almost $US200 ($AU283) per night.
The 60 cabins similarly start at almost $US195 ($AU276) per night.
These standalone cabins look similar to a tiny home with a kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom, accommodating up to six people.
Besides RV and cabin accommodations, the new Camp Margaritaville also has free WiFi, a basketball court, dog parks, an arcade …
… a kid’s pool and park, cornhole …
… mini golf, and a pool with a water slide.
An additional bar, pool, and pizza shop will open later this year, rounding out the leisure-filled resort.
“We want people to think of fun when they think of Margaritaville,” Wiseman told Insider in 2021. “The underpinning of the brand is to go out and have fun.”