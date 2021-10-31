Search

See inside Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville’s $300 million NYC resort with a heated rooftop swimming pool, tiki bars, and plenty of tropical decor

Brittany Chang
The exterior of the Margaritaville Resort Times Square building
Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
  • Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville empire is rapidly expanding with plans to open 50 resorts within 3 years.
  • The CEO of Margaritaville Holdings says the company is the “fastest-growing hotel brand” in the US.
  • Take a look inside one of its latest hotels in New York, Margaritaville Resort Times Square.
If you’re looking for a tropical getaway, put your passports away and redirect your flight to New York City.
The exterior of the Margaritaville Resort Times Square building
Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
For the past three months, one of the latest additions to New York’s skyline has been enticing guests to “waste away again” while “watching the sun bake.”
The Statue of Liberty holding a glowing glass
The Statue of Liberty recreation in the Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider
That’s right, Margaritaville: In July, Jimmy Buffet’s themed empire expanded its portfolio into New York with one of its latest hotels, Margaritaville Resort Times Square.
The exterior of the Margaritaville Resort Times Square building
Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
New York City definitely isn’t known for the laid-back tropical lifestyle Margaritaville wants to represent.
Outside patio of the 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar
The 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar. Brittany Chang/Insider
But according to John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings, that’s the point.
The exterior of the Margaritaville Resort Times Square building
Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
“New York is certainly a tourist destination and it’s a place where people from all over the world come to sightsee,” Cohlan told Insider. “The idea was you ought to be able to vacation in New York as well.”
Three panels of wall art with beach and tropical themes
A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
The recent Times Square location is just one property in Margaritaville’s greater expansion plan: In the next three years, the brand wants to open 50 resorts.
The exterior of the Margaritaville Resort Times Square building
Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
“I would think we’ve got to be the fastest-growing hotel brand in the country,” Cohlan said. “We’re expanding very very rapidly.”
The outdoor patio of the License to Chill bar
The License to Chill bar. Brittany Chang/Insider
The Margaritaville company first started over 20 years ago on the heels of Buffett’s hit song.
Branded Margaritaville tumblers
Margaritaville merchandise. Brittany Chang/Insider
And since then, the brand has grown into a hospitality giant that operates resorts, vacation homes, timeshares, senior living communities, restaurants, and bars.
Inside the 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar by windows
The 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar. Brittany Chang/Insider
It also recently began venturing into the increasingly popular RV industry with branded RV resorts, which has so far been a massive success, Jim Wiseman, the president of development at Camp Margaritaville, previously told Insider.
Empty tables at the Landshark Bar and Grill
The Landshark Bar and Grill. Brittany Chang/Insider
Source: Insider
Besides the New York hotel, Margaritaville has opened multiple properties in 2021 …
Empty tables and TVs at the two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant.
The two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider
… including a resort and water park in Nassau, Bahamas, and a hotel in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Almost completely empty tables at the Margaritaville Restaurant
The two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider
Let’s take a closer look inside Margaritaville’s Times Square outpost, an over $US300 ($AU399) million bet that tourism will soon come flocking back to New York.
An empty bar at the Margaritaville Restaurant
The two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider
Cohlan calls the hotel an “unplugged haven in the middle of your New York experience.”
Outside patio of the 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar looking down at the pool
The outdoor pool. Brittany Chang/Insider
COVID-19 pushed the hotel’s debut from late-2020 to July 2021 after construction was halted for two weeks at the start of the pandemic, Kori Yoran, the general manager of Margaritaville Resort Times Square, told Insider during a tour of the hotel.
The first floor of the two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant with almost completely empty tables
The two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider
And now, the 32-floor, 234-room hotel stands beside some tourist favorites, including Times Square, Bryant Park, and Broadway theaters.
Outside patio of the 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar
The 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar. Brittany Chang/Insider
As expected, the tropical branding is strong throughout the “resort.”
A sign outside the hotel noting the rooftop Happy Hour
Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
There’s a reminder of Margaritaville and its tropical getaway theme everywhere you look, whether it be in the hotel’s artwork …
Artwork showing Manhattan as a tropical island
The artwork inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
… product packaging …
Branded Margaritaville beverages and merchandise
Margaritaville merchandise. Brittany Chang/Insider
… or restaurant details.
A menu on the table at the two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant
The two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider
The hotel rooms also reflect this laidback lifestyle with their turquoise, soft wood, and white decor and accents.
Three panels of wall art displaying beach-like tropical imagery
A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
Even the room slippers – which have been replaced by soft white flip-flops – serve as another reminder of the tropical themes.
The flip-flops inside a hotel room
A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
The windows provide a view of the towering New York City skyline, but if the curtains were closed, the room could’ve belonged in a vacation timeshare.
A desk overlooking a view of the city
A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
“When you walk in here, you’re instantly transported to a different state,” Yoran said. “If you don’t look outside, you’re like, ‘oh, there’s obviously a beach and water.'”
A bed with beach-themed decor
A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
However, there are still reminders of the hotel’s location speckled throughout the building, like this New Yorker magazine cover shown below.
A New Yorker cover with a Margaritaville twist inside the bathroom
A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
And inside the two-floor, 468-seat Margaritaville Restaurant, there’s a not-so-subtle 32-foot (9.75m) recreation of the Statue of Liberty holding a glass.
The Statue of Liberty holding a glowing glass
The Statue of Liberty recreation in the Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider
Besides the eponymous restaurant, there are four other dining and bar options, including the rooftop “5 O’Clock Somewhere” bar …
Windows lifting in the 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar.
The 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar. Brittany Chang/Insider
… with an outdoor patio that has views of the One Times Square ball that drops every January 1.
Outside patio of the 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar overlooking Times Square
The 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar. Brittany Chang/Insider
There’s also an outdoor pool with views of the, well, office buildings across the street.
Overhead look at the empty pool with yellow umbrellas
The pool at Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
It may not be a beach, but at least it’s heated.
The pool next to Landshark Bar and Grill
The pool at Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
The pool is located at the foot of the 110-seat Landshark Bar and Grill, which is lined with plenty of TV screens for sports viewings.
Some people drinking at the Landshark Bar and Grill
The Landshark Bar and Grill. Brittany Chang/Insider
But if you’d rather hang out at a bar, there’s also the License to Chill, a fifth-floor, 75-seat watering hole with an outdoor patio.
The outdoor patio of the License to Chill bar
The License to Chill bar. Brittany Chang/Insider
The hotel even has meeting rooms that are patiently awaiting the greater return of corporate travel.
A conference room with a chandelier and TV inside the hotel
A conference room inside the hotel. Brittany Chang/Insider
You might not associate work with Margaritaville, but according to Cohlan, the brand’s New York and Nashville locations see some corporate travelers.
Outside patio of the 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar
The outside patio of the 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar. Brittany Chang/Insider
As Koran puts it, the New York hotel is a “casual-luxe corporate travel property.”
The two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant and its first-floor bar
The two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider
The slow return of corporate travel aside, Margaritaville has seen plenty of business as leisure travel rapidly recovers.
A hotel room number with a green light
The door leading into a room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
“I think [leisure travel] came back much stronger than people think, so our business has just performed remarkably well,” Cohlan said. “I wouldn’t be candid with you if I didn’t tell you it was surprising to me.”
The outdoor patio of the License to Chill bar
The License to Chill bar. Brittany Chang/Insider
So far, the Times Square hotel has been seeing about 40% occupancy, Yoran said.
A keurig and water bottles inside the hotel room
A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
And lately, every room from Thursday through Sunday has been booked out, he added.
A couch and table inside the room
A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
Like other local hotels, Margaritaville Resort Times Square is banking on the return of corporate travel for increased occupancy during the weekdays.
Looking up at the hotel building
The Margaritaville Resort Times Square building. Brittany Chang/Insider
But until then, this “slice of paradise in the concrete jungle,” according to Koran, will continue catering to its weekend vacationers and post-work happy hour drinkers.
Three panels of wall art with beach and tropical themes
A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider
“Margaritaville really stands for an emotion because it was in the culture for a very long time before there was a product,” Cohlan said. “Its product was an emotion. ‘Margaritaville, that’s paradise. That’s where we all want to go.'”
A close up of the statue of liberty signed by Jimmy Buffet
The Statue of Liberty recreation in the Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider
About the Author
Brittany Chang