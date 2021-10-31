See inside Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville’s $300 million NYC resort with a heated rooftop swimming pool, tiki bars, and plenty of tropical decor

If you’re looking for a tropical getaway, put your passports away and redirect your flight to New York City. Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

For the past three months, one of the latest additions to New York’s skyline has been enticing guests to “waste away again” while “watching the sun bake.” The Statue of Liberty recreation in the Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider

That’s right, Margaritaville: In July, Jimmy Buffet’s themed empire expanded its portfolio into New York with one of its latest hotels, Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

New York City definitely isn’t known for the laid-back tropical lifestyle Margaritaville wants to represent. The 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar. Brittany Chang/Insider

But according to John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings, that’s the point. Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

“New York is certainly a tourist destination and it’s a place where people from all over the world come to sightsee,” Cohlan told Insider. “The idea was you ought to be able to vacation in New York as well.” A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

The recent Times Square location is just one property in Margaritaville’s greater expansion plan: In the next three years, the brand wants to open 50 resorts. Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

“I would think we’ve got to be the fastest-growing hotel brand in the country,” Cohlan said. “We’re expanding very very rapidly.” The License to Chill bar. Brittany Chang/Insider

The Margaritaville company first started over 20 years ago on the heels of Buffett’s hit song. Margaritaville merchandise. Brittany Chang/Insider

And since then, the brand has grown into a hospitality giant that operates resorts, vacation homes, timeshares, senior living communities, restaurants, and bars. The 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar. Brittany Chang/Insider

It also recently began venturing into the increasingly popular RV industry with branded RV resorts, which has so far been a massive success, Jim Wiseman, the president of development at Camp Margaritaville, previously told Insider. The Landshark Bar and Grill. Brittany Chang/Insider Source: Insider

Besides the New York hotel, Margaritaville has opened multiple properties in 2021 … The two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider

… including a resort and water park in Nassau, Bahamas, and a hotel in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider

Let’s take a closer look inside Margaritaville’s Times Square outpost, an over $US300 ($AU399) million bet that tourism will soon come flocking back to New York. The two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider

Cohlan calls the hotel an “unplugged haven in the middle of your New York experience.” The outdoor pool. Brittany Chang/Insider

COVID-19 pushed the hotel’s debut from late-2020 to July 2021 after construction was halted for two weeks at the start of the pandemic, Kori Yoran, the general manager of Margaritaville Resort Times Square, told Insider during a tour of the hotel. The two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider

And now, the 32-floor, 234-room hotel stands beside some tourist favorites, including Times Square, Bryant Park, and Broadway theaters. The 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar. Brittany Chang/Insider

As expected, the tropical branding is strong throughout the “resort.” Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

There’s a reminder of Margaritaville and its tropical getaway theme everywhere you look, whether it be in the hotel’s artwork … The artwork inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

… product packaging … Margaritaville merchandise. Brittany Chang/Insider

… or restaurant details. The two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider

The hotel rooms also reflect this laidback lifestyle with their turquoise, soft wood, and white decor and accents. A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

Even the room slippers – which have been replaced by soft white flip-flops – serve as another reminder of the tropical themes. A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

The windows provide a view of the towering New York City skyline, but if the curtains were closed, the room could’ve belonged in a vacation timeshare. A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

“When you walk in here, you’re instantly transported to a different state,” Yoran said. “If you don’t look outside, you’re like, ‘oh, there’s obviously a beach and water.'” A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

However, there are still reminders of the hotel’s location speckled throughout the building, like this New Yorker magazine cover shown below. A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

And inside the two-floor, 468-seat Margaritaville Restaurant, there’s a not-so-subtle 32-foot (9.75m) recreation of the Statue of Liberty holding a glass. The Statue of Liberty recreation in the Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider

Besides the eponymous restaurant, there are four other dining and bar options, including the rooftop “5 O’Clock Somewhere” bar … The 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar. Brittany Chang/Insider

… with an outdoor patio that has views of the One Times Square ball that drops every January 1. The 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar. Brittany Chang/Insider

There’s also an outdoor pool with views of the, well, office buildings across the street. The pool at Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

It may not be a beach, but at least it’s heated. The pool at Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

The pool is located at the foot of the 110-seat Landshark Bar and Grill, which is lined with plenty of TV screens for sports viewings. The Landshark Bar and Grill. Brittany Chang/Insider

But if you’d rather hang out at a bar, there’s also the License to Chill, a fifth-floor, 75-seat watering hole with an outdoor patio. The License to Chill bar. Brittany Chang/Insider

The hotel even has meeting rooms that are patiently awaiting the greater return of corporate travel. A conference room inside the hotel. Brittany Chang/Insider

You might not associate work with Margaritaville, but according to Cohlan, the brand’s New York and Nashville locations see some corporate travelers. The outside patio of the 5 O’Clock Somewhere bar. Brittany Chang/Insider

As Koran puts it, the New York hotel is a “casual-luxe corporate travel property.” The two-floor Margaritaville Restaurant. Brittany Chang/Insider

The slow return of corporate travel aside, Margaritaville has seen plenty of business as leisure travel rapidly recovers. The door leading into a room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

“I think [leisure travel] came back much stronger than people think, so our business has just performed remarkably well,” Cohlan said. “I wouldn’t be candid with you if I didn’t tell you it was surprising to me.” The License to Chill bar. Brittany Chang/Insider

So far, the Times Square hotel has been seeing about 40% occupancy, Yoran said. A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

And lately, every room from Thursday through Sunday has been booked out, he added. A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

Like other local hotels, Margaritaville Resort Times Square is banking on the return of corporate travel for increased occupancy during the weekdays. The Margaritaville Resort Times Square building. Brittany Chang/Insider

But until then, this “slice of paradise in the concrete jungle,” according to Koran, will continue catering to its weekend vacationers and post-work happy hour drinkers. A room inside Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider