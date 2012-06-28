Big, Beautiful Photos Of The Only Rolls-Royce Dealership In New York City

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

We recently stopped by Manhattan Motor Cars to check out the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Originally, released in 2009, the Ghost has been gaining ground and popularity and just a year ago they released an extended wheelbase edition with additional rear seat passenger room.The only place in Manhattan where you can get the Ghost is at Manhattan Motor Cars in West Chelsea, which also specialises in Porsche, Lotus, Bentley, and Lamborghini.



The Ghost is totally customisable, explained Jeff Dragin, Sales Manager at the dealership. “You could come in with a special leather coat you like or a unique piece of wood and we will build that into the car,” he said. Rolls-Royce will even hold onto the extra pieces in case you need to repair the car.

Starting at around $250,000 the Rolls-Royce Ghost isn’t cheap, but it is worth every penny.

