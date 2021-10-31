Mandarin Oriental is building ultra luxurious homes in Los Angeles starting at $3.6 million – see inside

Mandarin Oriental is expanding its residential portfolio in Los Angeles with plans to open and manage 54 condominiums at the upcoming Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills. The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, California. DBOX

Other luxury hotel brands like Ritz-Carlton and Waldorf Astoria already have a stake in the branded condominium business. The Ritz-Carlton Tower. John Edward Linden/Getty Images

But for Mandarin Oriental – which already has branded condos in cities like Boston, London, and Taipei – this Beverly Hills project will be the group’s “first residential-only project on the US west coast,” according to a press release. The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, California. DBOX Source: Mandarin Oriental

The Los Angeles homes will be one of the brand’s 17 upcoming planned residences. Besides Beverly Hills, future Mandarin Oriental condominiums will also be built in Honolulu, Dallas, and Boca Raton, Florida. The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, California. DBOX

To create the development, the brand is working with real estate developer SHVO and Deutsche Finance America. The former will also help create Mandarin Oriental’s upcoming New York residences, which will debut next year. The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, California. DBOX

In true luxury fashion, the Beverly Hills condos will be about half a mile away from the iconic Rodeo Drive, the city’s upscale shopping hotspot. The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, California. Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills

A condominium development with a flashy name will, of course, have ultra-luxe amenities. This includes a concierge team and valet parking for the residences’ vehicles. The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, California. DBOX

All of the condos will have outdoor spaces, but only some will have their own bonsai garden. The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, California. DBOX

The building will also have amenities like a gym, spa, salon, library, and meeting room … The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, California. Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills

… as well as a rooftop pool with cabanas and a bar and lounge. The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, California. DBOX

In typical Los Angeles wellness fashion, the building will also have yoga and meditation rooms. The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, California. DBOX

And the first-floor restaurant – which will be open to non-residents – and the rooftop bar and lounge will have food from Daniel Boulud, a Michelin-starred chef. Like Mandarin Oriental, this will be Boulud’s first venture on the West Coast. The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, California. DBOX