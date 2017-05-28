Manchester police release images of bomber moments before arena blast

Greater Manchester Police Still images from CCTV footage of Abedi the night of the attack on Manchester Arena.

Greater Manchester police on Saturday released images of Salman Abedi to help establish a timeline of Abedi’s movements from May 18 through Monday night, when police say he detonated a suicide bomb that killed 22 people in the foyer of Manchester Arena as they exited an Ariana Grande concert.

In a statement, chief constable Ian Hopkins and deputy assistant commissioner Neil Basu described the investigation as “large scale” and “fast-moving” five days after the attack. The police are searching 14 locations and have 13 arrested in connection with the attack, the statement said.

Greater Manchester Police now believe Abedi’s apartment in central Manchester is a “highly relevant” location in the investigation, and that the bomb may have been assembled there, the statement said.

The statement said the investigation was making “good progress” with 1,000 people working on it around the clock.

“Our priorities are to understand the run up to this terrible event and understand if more people were involved in plotting this attack,” the statement read.

Anyone who may have any information on Abedi’s whereabouts prior to the attack should contact the UK police via this web address.

