The Fabulous Lives Of Malia And Sasha Obama

Samuel Blackstone
Obama Family

Photo: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

During Barack Obama’s first four years in office, his daughters, Malia and Sasha, have grown grown from babies into young adults before our very eyes.This kind of publicity and attention can ruin people, but these girls don’t appear to have been spoiled by the spotlight. 

Sasha, 11, and Malia, 14, are now entering their teen years and are becoming more visible. And if their dad wins a second term, their life in the spotlight will continue for at least another four years. 

In Washington, they attend the prestigious Sidwell Friends School.

Since then, the girls have adjusted to their new lives in Washington, D.C, and have taken advantage of a few of the perks as well, including flying aboard Air Force One

The girls usually stay at home while their father travels, but they did join him on a trip to Europe in 2009, visiting Rome's Colosseum, the Kremlin, and even got to tour Buckingham Palace and meet the Queen.

And they've spent Christmas vacations in Hawaii.

And this summer, Sasha and Malia went to a summer camp in New Hampshire.

Source: Huffington Post

But they're not too spoiled. While the Obamas host birthday parties, the girls don't get birthday presents.

Source: People

They are responsible for taking care of Bo, the Obamas' Portuguese water dog.

Here, Sasha, Malia, and Michelle play with Bo during a snowstorm

And here they are lighting the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C.

Sasha appears to have inherited her father's love for basketball. Her dad even takes time out of his schedule to coach her games.

And in the end, the Obama girls just want to have fun. Here, Sasha enjoys the performance of Willow Smith at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll

