The Fabulous Lives Of Malia And Sasha Obama

Photo: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

During Barack Obama’s first four years in office, his daughters, Malia and Sasha, have grown grown from babies into young adults before our very eyes.This kind of publicity and attention can ruin people, but these girls don’t appear to have been spoiled by the spotlight.



Sasha, 11, and Malia, 14, are now entering their teen years and are becoming more visible. And if their dad wins a second term, their life in the spotlight will continue for at least another four years.

