Major League Baseball Can't Decide If It Is Opening Day, Opening Series, Or Opening Week

Today is Opening Day for several teams in Major League Baseball. Of course, yesterday was also Opening Day. And then there was Sunday night when the Astros and Rangers played on Opening Day.



All of this has led to some confusion as to what to call these days. All teams have a logo on their fields signifying the occasion. However, there is no clear uniformity as to which logo to use or what exactly we are supposed to call these games.

And what used to be a sacred holiday among baseball fans has now become a branding mess with no clear direction.

Here are a few examples, starting with the Nationals who went with “Opening Day” (click on any image for a larger version)…

It was also “Opening Day” in Arizona for the Diamondbacks…

But at Yankee Stadium it is “Opening Week”…

Over at Target Field, the Twins were using “Opening Day” on their scoreboard…

And on their broadcast…

But on the field, it was “Opening Series”…

Which is the same thing they used in Oakland…

