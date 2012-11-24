There's Nothing Quite Like Black Friday At Macy's Gigantic Flagship Store

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider
Macy’s opened its massive flagship store in Manhattan’s Herald Square at midnight last night for Black Friday.It was nuts, and capped a big day for Macy’s following its well-hyped Thanksgiving parade.
We stopped by the world’s largest department store to see what things were like, and we were certainly not disappointed by the fanfare and the ensuing shopping frenzy.
The sheer intensity of the shoppers, the structured chaos and the environment makes Black Friday at Macy’s flagship quite a unique experience.
Welcome to Macy's Herald Square flagship store in Manhattan. It's the biggest department store in the world, and its midnight launch on Black Friday attracts thousands of bargain-hunting shoppers.
Macy's opened multiple entrances to help prevent a stampede. Where one line ended, there would be another door and another line.
Chevrolet had set up a tent in Herald Square for the event — a testament to how big a marketing event the midnight launch has become.
At the main entrance, the escalator heading up to the second floor stopped moving. There was a huge logjam.
