A medieval English castle with views of the French coast is on sale for $15 million. Take a look inside.

- Lympne Castle, with roots dating back to the 13th century, is on the market for $15 million.
- The castle in southeast England is a popular wedding venue that has views of the French coast.
- It also has a colorful modern history and was once used as a recording studio by Paul McCartney.
Lympne Castle, located on the southeast coast of England, is on the market for the price tag of $15 million (£11 million).
The property has a rich history but has evolved over the years into a sprawling multi-faceted estate, doubling as a popular wedding venue.
It has major medieval roots dating back to the 13th century, according to a Savills press release sent to Insider.
During both World Wars, the castle played vital roles in housing sick soldiers and spotting enemy strategies, the press release said.
In World War I, Lympne Castle was offered up as a convalescent home for injured Canadian soldiers to recuperate, the release added.
Later on in World War II, the castle’s strategic views over the English channel helped the allies spot and intercept German V1 bombs launched from the French coast, according to Savills.
Lympne is just a short 45.5-mile (74km) drive from the coastal city of Calais, France.
While there are other castles in the area with sea views, Will Peppitt, the agent marketing the castle for Savills, told Insider that none really compare to the “scale” of Lympne.
Peppitt said the current owner bought the sprawling castle with 130 acres of woodland and pasture on “a whim” in 2001.
“I’m not sure he told his wife, so he went back home and said ‘look what I’ve bought,'” Peppitt added.
In order to “justify the cost of maintenance,” the current owner started advertising the property as a wedding venue.
The property sale comes with another commercial venture, an on-site restaurant called The Bistro, according to Savills.
Also found on the grounds are four cottages, refurbished in 2009, which are currently let as holiday homes. They are also included in the upcoming sale of the property.
Lympne also has its share of modern history – Paul McCartney of The Beatles once recorded an album there, Peppitt said.
As the property comes with a variety of vegetable gardens and farmland, Peppitt told Insider that Lympne is “highly sustainable.”
Whether Lympne Castle is kept as both a private home and commercial spot is entirely up to the new owner, according to Peppitt.
Despite its high walls and iron-clad gates, the castle is only a short distance from the nearby village of Lympne.
“We’ve all been on holiday and wandered around the ruins of a castle. But this feels like a very grand country home,” Peppitt said.