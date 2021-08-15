Search

A medieval English castle with views of the French coast is on sale for $15 million. Take a look inside.

Maria Noyen
An overview shot of Lympne Castle, which is surrounded by 130 acres of woodland and pasture.
Lympne Castle is surrounded by 130 acres of woodland and pasture. Savills
  • Lympne Castle, with roots dating back to the 13th century, is on the market for $15 million.
  • The castle in southeast England is a popular wedding venue that has views of the French coast.
  • It also has a colorful modern history and was once used as a recording studio by Paul McCartney.
Lympne Castle, located on the southeast coast of England, is on the market for the price tag of $15 million (£11 million).
A closer view of Lympne Castle and it's surrounding gardens.
Lympne Castle is in Kent, just a two-hour drive from London. Savills
The property has a rich history but has evolved over the years into a sprawling multi-faceted estate, doubling as a popular wedding venue.
An overhead shot of Lympne Castle, with views of the English Channel.
Lympne Castle comes with multiple walled and partly walled gardens, one of which houses a swimming pool. Savills
It has major medieval roots dating back to the 13th century, according to a Savills press release sent to Insider.
A view of the Great Hall at Lympne Castle.
Further additions are said to have been made to the property in the 14th and 15th centuries. Savills
During both World Wars, the castle played vital roles in housing sick soldiers and spotting enemy strategies, the press release said.
A room at Lympne Castle, with windows looking out into the surrounding green areas.
After the castle was bought by Henry Beecham in 1918, a lookout was added to the East Tower, which proved a critical addition for spotting enemy bombs in WWII. Savills
In World War I, Lympne Castle was offered up as a convalescent home for injured Canadian soldiers to recuperate, the release added.
A wooden walled room at Lympne Castle, featuring a fireplace lined with flowers.
Lympne Castle provided a safe space for those injured or ailing from war. Savills
Later on in World War II, the castle’s strategic views over the English channel helped the allies spot and intercept German V1 bombs launched from the French coast, according to Savills.
A view of the English country-side from Lympne Castle.
The V1 bombs spotted from Lympne Castle were intended to hit major English cities like London. Savills
Lympne is just a short 45.5-mile (74km) drive from the coastal city of Calais, France.
A google map image of Lympne Castle location on the coast of England, which faces the direction of France.
A new owner could make the drive over to France through the underwater Euro tunnel. Google Maps
While there are other castles in the area with sea views, Will Peppitt, the agent marketing the castle for Savills, told Insider that none really compare to the “scale” of Lympne.
Views across the fields in front of Lympne Castle onto the English Channel.
On a clear day, you can see the coast of France from Lympne Castle. Savills
Peppitt said the current owner bought the sprawling castle with 130 acres of woodland and pasture on “a whim” in 2001.
An walled entrance into Lympne Castle, with an open black iron gate.
According to , the current owner fell in love with the castle and how well maintained it has been over the years. Savills
“I’m not sure he told his wife, so he went back home and said ‘look what I’ve bought,'” Peppitt added.
An exterior view of Lympne Castle, featuring one of its towers.
The castle comes with several gardens, including a courtyard garden with views of the sea. Savills
In order to “justify the cost of maintenance,” the current owner started advertising the property as a wedding venue.
A room in Lympne Castle decorated with white carpets and flowers.
Over the years, and even with the pandemic affecting weddings, Peppitt said it has remained ‘incredibly popular with brides-to-be.’ Savills
The property sale comes with another commercial venture, an on-site restaurant called The Bistro, according to Savills.
Lympne Castle also has an on-site restaurant, called The Bistro.
The Bistro comes fully equipped with a commercial kitchen and serves up a menu of food sourced from local Kentish farms. Savills
Also found on the grounds are four cottages, refurbished in 2009, which are currently let as holiday homes. They are also included in the upcoming sale of the property.
One of the many green lawns dotted with red flowers at Lympne Castle.
The current owner fixed up the cottages built along the main castle’s walls. Savills
Lympne also has its share of modern history – Paul McCartney of The Beatles once recorded an album there, Peppitt said.
A side by side of the Grand Hall at Lympne Castle and a vintage black and white photograph of Sir Paul McCartney, famously part of The Beatles.
Peppitt told Insider there are photographs of McCartney around the castle ‘sitting by the big window in the Grand Hall.’ Savills
As the property comes with a variety of vegetable gardens and farmland, Peppitt told Insider that Lympne is “highly sustainable.”
Lympne Castle is surrounded by fields and 130 acres of woodland.
Lympne Castle comes with ‘large expanses of farmland,’ according to the press release. Savills
Whether Lympne Castle is kept as both a private home and commercial spot is entirely up to the new owner, according to Peppitt.
Colorful flowers growing in the green areas dotted around Lympne Castle.
New owners are not required to continue the wedding venue business if they don’t want to. Savills
Despite its high walls and iron-clad gates, the castle is only a short distance from the nearby village of Lympne.
An overhead view of Lympne Castle, surrounded by high walls.
Peppitt told Insider there are ‘fantastic footpaths that can take you down the escarpment across town.’ Savills
“We’ve all been on holiday and wandered around the ruins of a castle. But this feels like a very grand country home,” Peppitt said.
The exterior of Lympne Castle.
According to Peppitt, Lympne doesn’t have the ‘cold and draughty’ feeling other castles have. Savills