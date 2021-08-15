A medieval English castle with views of the French coast is on sale for $15 million. Take a look inside.

Lympne Castle, located on the southeast coast of England, is on the market for the price tag of $15 million (£11 million). Lympne Castle is in Kent, just a two-hour drive from London. Savills Source: Savills

The property has a rich history but has evolved over the years into a sprawling multi-faceted estate, doubling as a popular wedding venue. Lympne Castle comes with multiple walled and partly walled gardens, one of which houses a swimming pool. Savills

It has major medieval roots dating back to the 13th century, according to a Savills press release sent to Insider. Further additions are said to have been made to the property in the 14th and 15th centuries. Savills

During both World Wars, the castle played vital roles in housing sick soldiers and spotting enemy strategies, the press release said. After the castle was bought by Henry Beecham in 1918, a lookout was added to the East Tower, which proved a critical addition for spotting enemy bombs in WWII. Savills

In World War I, Lympne Castle was offered up as a convalescent home for injured Canadian soldiers to recuperate, the release added. Lympne Castle provided a safe space for those injured or ailing from war. Savills

Later on in World War II, the castle’s strategic views over the English channel helped the allies spot and intercept German V1 bombs launched from the French coast, according to Savills. The V1 bombs spotted from Lympne Castle were intended to hit major English cities like London. Savills

Lympne is just a short 45.5-mile (74km) drive from the coastal city of Calais, France. A new owner could make the drive over to France through the underwater Euro tunnel. Google Maps Source: Google Maps

While there are other castles in the area with sea views, Will Peppitt, the agent marketing the castle for Savills, told Insider that none really compare to the “scale” of Lympne. On a clear day, you can see the coast of France from Lympne Castle. Savills

Peppitt said the current owner bought the sprawling castle with 130 acres of woodland and pasture on “a whim” in 2001. According to , the current owner fell in love with the castle and how well maintained it has been over the years. Savills

“I’m not sure he told his wife, so he went back home and said ‘look what I’ve bought,'” Peppitt added. The castle comes with several gardens, including a courtyard garden with views of the sea. Savills

In order to “justify the cost of maintenance,” the current owner started advertising the property as a wedding venue. Over the years, and even with the pandemic affecting weddings, Peppitt said it has remained ‘incredibly popular with brides-to-be.’ Savills

The property sale comes with another commercial venture, an on-site restaurant called The Bistro, according to Savills. The Bistro comes fully equipped with a commercial kitchen and serves up a menu of food sourced from local Kentish farms. Savills

Also found on the grounds are four cottages, refurbished in 2009, which are currently let as holiday homes. They are also included in the upcoming sale of the property. The current owner fixed up the cottages built along the main castle’s walls. Savills

Lympne also has its share of modern history – Paul McCartney of The Beatles once recorded an album there, Peppitt said. Peppitt told Insider there are photographs of McCartney around the castle ‘sitting by the big window in the Grand Hall.’ Savills

As the property comes with a variety of vegetable gardens and farmland, Peppitt told Insider that Lympne is “highly sustainable.” Lympne Castle comes with ‘large expanses of farmland,’ according to the press release. Savills

Whether Lympne Castle is kept as both a private home and commercial spot is entirely up to the new owner, according to Peppitt. New owners are not required to continue the wedding venue business if they don’t want to. Savills

Despite its high walls and iron-clad gates, the castle is only a short distance from the nearby village of Lympne. Peppitt told Insider there are ‘fantastic footpaths that can take you down the escarpment across town.’ Savills