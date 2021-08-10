A new luxury cruise line just debuted, as the industry continues to make its steady comeback amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Navigator. Atlas Ocean Voyages

In 2019, Portugal-based Mystic Invest Holdings – which oversees several cruise brands – unveiled its plans for the Atlas Ocean Voyages brand. The World Navigator’s keel. Atlas Ocean Voyages Source: Mystic Invest Holdings

The new cruise line is now fully operating out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida with its first expedition vessel, the World Navigator. A bed in a stateroom. Atlas Ocean Voyages Source: Atlas Ocean Voyages

The new brand is a long time coming: It’s been two decades since the last debut of a new luxury cruise line, Alberto Aliberti, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ president, said. The World Navigator. Atlas Ocean Voyages Source: Atlas Ocean Voyages

At the moment, the expedition ship is Atlas Ocean Voyages’ only vessel, but the cruise line has plans to unveil four more ships through 2023. The Horizon Stateroom. Atlas Ocean Voyages

Let’s take a closer look at the recently debuted ship, which can even service one of the most remote continents: Antarctica. The World Navigator’s keel. Atlas Ocean Voyages

The World Navigator officially launched last Wednesday and is now shuttling passengers to Egypt and Greek islands for seven to 12 nights. The Horizon Stateroom. Atlas Ocean Voyages

By the end of this year, the cruise ship will also sail around destinations like Barbados, Uruguay, Argentina, and Antarctica. The Horizon Stateroom. Atlas Ocean Voyages Source: Atlas Ocean Voyages

The six-deck ship is lined with 98 guest rooms that range from a 183-square-foot stateroom to a 466 square-foot suite, accommodating just under 200 passengers. The Veranda Stateroom. Atlas Ocean Voyages

Beginning March 2022, the ship will also have “solo suites.” The Solo Suite available in 2022. Atlas Ocean Voyages

All of these rooms come with amenities like a fully stocked mini-refrigerator, binoculars, Nespresso coffee, and bar services. The Navigator Suite. Atlas Ocean Voyages

In typical luxury fashion, passengers with a suite stay will also get butler services. The Navigator Suite. Atlas Ocean Voyages

Like any luxury cruise ship, the World Navigator has a pool, gym, and spa, specifically the SeaSpa … The World Navigator. Atlas Ocean Voyages

… which is the “first luxury L’Occitane spa at sea,” according to the cruise line. The Serenity Lounge in the SeaSpa. Atlas Ocean Voyages

The 950-square-foot space has a sauna, lounge, and two treatment rooms for a relaxing day at sea. A SeaSpa room. Atlas Ocean Voyages

Besides the spa, on-board entertainment also includes the auditorium and two lounges, which will host programming like cabarets, movies, and lectures. The reception area. Atlas Ocean Voyages

One of the lounges also doubles as an observation room with a glass ceiling. The Dome Lounge. Atlas Ocean Voyages

There’s even water toys like kayaks, paddle boards, and jet skis for off-ship fun. The World Navigator. Atlas Ocean Voyages

Feeling hungry? The World Navigator has six restaurants, including the global-fare-inspired Porto and the 7Aft Grill steakhouse. The Porto restaurant. Atlas Ocean Voyages

Like other cruise lines that have resumed operations during COVID-19, the World Navigator will still operate with health protocols, such as on-board health screenings and headsets for guests to use during land excursions to promote social distancing. The bathroom in a stateroom. Atlas Ocean Voyages

Prices per guest vary depending on the itinerary. The Veranda Stateroom. Atlas Ocean Voyages

For example, the upcoming November 11 seven-night sailing from Uruguay to Argentina cruise starts at $5,000 per guest …. The bathroom inside the Navigator Suite. Atlas Ocean Voyages

… while the nine-night Antarctica cruises start at $10,600. The Porto restaurant. Atlas Ocean Voyages