- Atlas Ocean Voyages is the first luxury cruise brand to debut in over 20 years.
- Its first ship, the World Navigator, will bring guests to destinations like Antarctica and Greece.
- Take a look inside the World Navigator and its luxury amenities, including a L’Occitane spa.
A new luxury cruise line just debuted, as the industry continues to make its steady comeback amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Portugal-based Mystic Invest Holdings – which oversees several cruise brands – unveiled its plans for the Atlas Ocean Voyages brand.
Source: Mystic Invest Holdings
The new cruise line is now fully operating out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida with its first expedition vessel, the World Navigator.
The new brand is a long time coming: It’s been two decades since the last debut of a new luxury cruise line, Alberto Aliberti, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ president, said.
At the moment, the expedition ship is Atlas Ocean Voyages’ only vessel, but the cruise line has plans to unveil four more ships through 2023.
Let’s take a closer look at the recently debuted ship, which can even service one of the most remote continents: Antarctica.
The World Navigator officially launched last Wednesday and is now shuttling passengers to Egypt and Greek islands for seven to 12 nights.
By the end of this year, the cruise ship will also sail around destinations like Barbados, Uruguay, Argentina, and Antarctica.
The six-deck ship is lined with 98 guest rooms that range from a 183-square-foot stateroom to a 466 square-foot suite, accommodating just under 200 passengers.
Beginning March 2022, the ship will also have “solo suites.”
All of these rooms come with amenities like a fully stocked mini-refrigerator, binoculars, Nespresso coffee, and bar services.
In typical luxury fashion, passengers with a suite stay will also get butler services.
Like any luxury cruise ship, the World Navigator has a pool, gym, and spa, specifically the SeaSpa …
… which is the “first luxury L’Occitane spa at sea,” according to the cruise line.
The 950-square-foot space has a sauna, lounge, and two treatment rooms for a relaxing day at sea.
Besides the spa, on-board entertainment also includes the auditorium and two lounges, which will host programming like cabarets, movies, and lectures.
One of the lounges also doubles as an observation room with a glass ceiling.
There’s even water toys like kayaks, paddle boards, and jet skis for off-ship fun.
Feeling hungry? The World Navigator has six restaurants, including the global-fare-inspired Porto and the 7Aft Grill steakhouse.
Like other cruise lines that have resumed operations during COVID-19, the World Navigator will still operate with health protocols, such as on-board health screenings and headsets for guests to use during land excursions to promote social distancing.
Prices per guest vary depending on the itinerary.
For example, the upcoming November 11 seven-night sailing from Uruguay to Argentina cruise starts at $5,000 per guest ….
… while the nine-night Antarctica cruises start at $10,600.
This price is all-inclusive, which means your ticket will cover the cost of amenities and necessities like WiFi, air fares, unlimited drinks, excursions, and even insurance for emergency medical evacuations.