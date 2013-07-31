There's A Lot More To The Lumberjack World Championships Than Just Chopping Wood

12,000 spectators traveled to Hayward, Wisconsin on Saturday to watch the annual Lumberjack World Championships. The event is one of the largest lumberjack competitions in the world and showcases a number of outrageous woodsy events.



Each year more than 100 competitors from around the world travel to rural Wisconsin for the annual games, which test strength, agility, and coordination. The event has taken place every year since 1960 at what was once a holding pond for a major Northern Wisconsin lumber company.

Competitors participate in 21 events that range from sawing and chopping to log rolling and boom running for a shot at more than $50,000 total in prize money. It’s a little-known event but has a ton of big names behind it: this year’s competition was sponsored by Chobani, Mountain Dew, John Deere, Brawny and Miller Lite.

