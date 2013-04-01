Heartbreaking Photos Of Louisville Players After The Horror Leg Injury

Tony Manfred

Louisville’s Kevin Ware broke his right leg on a freak play in the first half of Sunday’s regional final against Duke.

It was one of the more gruesome injuries in recent sports history, and it devastated his teammates.

These guys have lived and worked with Ware for years, and seeing them brought to tears in the aftermath of the injury is heartbreaking.

It’s almost like they were grieving, which shows you just how close these teams become.

Russ Smith breaks down

Ware holds hands with his teammates

Wayne Blackshear after the injury

Players huddle around coach Rick Pitino

Gorgui Dieng consoles Russ Smith

Two players remain on the court

Ware talks to a teammates from the stretcher

The medical staff loads Ware onto a stretcher

Trainers and a player huddle around Ware

Smith, Dieng, and Behanan

Louisville huddles after play resumes

Russ Smith

A player wiping away the tears

Coach Rick Pitino

