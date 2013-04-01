Heartbreaking Photos Of Louisville Players After The Horror Leg Injury

Louisville’s Kevin Ware broke his right leg on a freak play in the first half of Sunday’s regional final against Duke.



It was one of the more gruesome injuries in recent sports history, and it devastated his teammates.

These guys have lived and worked with Ware for years, and seeing them brought to tears in the aftermath of the injury is heartbreaking.

It’s almost like they were grieving, which shows you just how close these teams become.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.