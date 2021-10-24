LA has unveiled the US’ largest prefab tiny home village for the homeless – see inside the $5.1 million community

Throughout this past year, the city of Los Angeles has been building and opening several tiny home villages meant to house the city’s unhoused population. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission Source: Insider

So far, the developments have been a success, and the first site that started this trend already has a waitlist for its beds. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission Source: Insider

Now, the city’s latest and largest development, the Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village, is gearing up to welcome over 220 people by the first week of November. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

The development – which spans 6.8 acres – is Los Angeles’ latest $US5.1 ($AU7) million bid to help alleviate the city’s growing homelessness crisis, Rowan Vansleve, president and CFO of Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission (the nonprofit behind the villages) told Insider. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

The new village – the seventh of its kind in Los Angeles – is in Highland Park, California, a little over five miles from Dodger Stadium. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

Like Hope of the Valley’s previous tiny home villages, the new Arroyo Seco development is located near other homeless encampments, according to the nonprofit. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission Source: Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

The new village has 117 tiny homes and 224 beds … The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

… a substantial increase from the 75 beds at the city’s first tiny home village in North Hollywood, which opened in February. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission Source: Insider

This makes the Arroyo Seco development the biggest tiny home village in the country, according to the nonprofit. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission Source: Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

Hope of the Valley’s previous communities all featured bright color-blocked tiny homes intermixed with white units. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

According to Vansleve, these colorful units keep the villages from looking non-“institutional,” he told Insider earlier this year. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission Source: Insider

But the exterior of the tiny homes in the new Arroyo Seco development will be a bit different. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

Instead of solid colored units, all 117 tiny homes will have varying hand painted designs that’ll brighten up the community. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

These designs range from cute cartoon creatures to geometric patterns. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

“Transitioning from homelessness to housing is a hard step, filled with many barriers and trauma,” Vansleve said in a press release. “This art will bring healing to residents in the middle of this process.” The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

Like the other villages, the tiny homes are all 64 square-feet and can accommodate up to two people. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

The units all have amenities that can be found in your typical home, just in a more condensed space. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

This includes two beds, a desk, storage units, outlets, heaters, air conditioners, and windows. The inside of a tiny home at the Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission.

Having multi-bed units also allows couples and families to stay together. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

And the village is pet friendly. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

All of the occupants will also get access to laundry, bathroom facilities with showers, communal tables, and three daily meals … The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

… as well as on-site social services like mental health treatment, job resources, and case managers. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

Drugs, alcohol, and weapons are banned from the premise, and the village will also have around-the-clock security. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission Source: YouTube

To help mitigate the sound of traffic, the village has a nine-foot-tall wall on the side of the community closest to the freeway. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

There’s also a hedge that’ll help blend the tiny homes into its park surroundings. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

All of the little living units were built by Washington-based Pallet, which specializes in producing tiny homes for people who have been unhoused because of natural and personal disasters. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission Source: Insider

Tiny homes are all the rage in the real estate world, but there’s a practical reason for using them in the fight against homelessness. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

Tiny homes are increasingly being used to help alleviate the homelessness humanitarian crisis. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

The villages are faster, more environmentally friendly, and less expensive to create compared to the traditional homeless shelter, or congregate shelters. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

This efficiency has allowed the organization to open six tiny home villages in just one year. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission Source: Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

And having individual lockable units allows its occupants to control their own privacy. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

“What we felt was really missing from the housing spectrum was a dignified shelter option that honored their individuality and allowed them to have autonomy in their rehabilitation process,” Amy King, founder and CEO of Pallet, told Insider earlier this year. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

However, the homes aren’t meant to house their occupants long-term. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

Instead, the goal is for residents to find a permanent housing solution within their fourth to sixth month stay at the tiny home village. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

There are currently over 60,000 unhoused people in Los Angeles, according to the nonprofit. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

While the village won’t be able to house this entire population, it’ll hopefully provide aid and shelter to those who are ready to move into a home. The Arroyo Seco Tiny Homes Village in Highland Park, California. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission