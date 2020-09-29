Chrissy Teigen and John Legend scooped up a new Beverly Hills mansion for $17.5 million just a month after putting their old one on the market — take a look inside

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Image; Simon Berlyn for Sally Forster Jones of Compass John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have a new home.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen bought a sprawling mansion in swanky Beverly Hills for a whopping $US17.5 million.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Katherine Clarke of the Wall Street Journal reported that Sally Forster Jones of Compass represented the home’s seller, while Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman represented Legend and Teigen.

The home is over 10,000 square feet, comprising six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It’s also quite private, located on a small hill.

While their new house has fewer bedrooms than their previous home, the square footage is significantly larger – the old property had about 8,500 square feet of living space.

It has 24-foot high ceilings that allow for plenty of natural light and panoramic views of the lawn, saltwater infinity pool, and fire pit. The house also has an outdoor barbecue area, a bar, and a wine cellar.

The kitchen comes stocked with two massive islands and upscale Miele appliances. It has marble walls and stainless steel drawers. The house has both a formal dining room and a more lowkey family room.

The master suite, situated at the end of a bridge located inside the house, has suede walls, oak floors, and a shaded balcony. Guest suites also have their own private balconies.

Privacy is a key feature of the house. It comes with 16 security cameras that surveil the property.

The modern bathrooms feature large mirrors and commercial-grade steam showers. The house also has three powder rooms with stone sinks and LED mirrors.

The media room has the potential to create an authentic theatre-going experience for the family — it comes with a massive 145-inch projection screen and speakers.

Legend and Teigen’s previous home also had many enviable features like a home gym, cinema, playroom for their toddlers, and floor-to-ceiling windows that offered gorgeous views of Los Angeles.

This huge chef’s kitchen served as the backdrop for many of Teigen’s Instagram stories and videos for her lifestyle brand, Cravings, that sometimes featured Legend and her mother, Pepper.

The couple bought that home, which was previously owned by Rihanna, in 2016 for $US14 million.

The family lived there until earlier this year, and they put the property on the market in August with an asking price of $US24 million. The Douglas Elliman listing, now in “contract signed” status, indicates that they may have already found a buyer.

