A historic Charleston mansion that survived over 200 years of wars, earthquakes, and hurricanes is on the market for nearly $10 million. Take a look inside.

Joey Hadden
Courtesy of Maison Real EstateThis historic pink mansion is located at 69 Church St. in Charleston, South Carolina.

The mansion, located on Church Street in the South of Broad neighbourhood of historic Charleston is on the market for almost $US10 million.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateThere’s a pool on the property.

The house has ceilings exceeding 11 feet on all three floors.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateThe home’s downstairs hallway.

The second floor of the mansion features a ballroom and a drawing-room.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateThe mansions ballroom has hardwood floors.

Built in 1745, the home has a total of 15 fireplaces and a cypress-paneled library.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateThe library inside the estate.

The current owners bought the home in 1998 and renovated it extensively to what it currently looks like.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateA rear entrance to the historic mansion.

Before that, Anthony and Jessica Cecil purchased the home in 1969 and ran a bed and breakfast.

Courtesy of Maison Real Estate

The listing says the house was “extensively damaged” during the Civil War. Eliza Middleton Huger Smith bought and restored the home in 1869.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateThe home’s front door.

At one time, the mansion is said to have housed Colonel Jacob Motte, who was treasurer of the South Carolina colony for close to three decades.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstatePlaques on the exterior of the house.

The listing boasts an authentic Georgian style in its interior design.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateA sitting room in the home.

Georgian design is characterised in part by symmetry, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as classical detailing, like arches and pillars.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateA dining room seats five people.

This is represented in the home’s fireplace moldings, woodworking details on the library walls, and stairwells.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateA fireplace in the historic mansion.

This is the entry to the kitchen building, which is connected to the main house.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateThe kitchen is connected to the rest of the house.

The kitchen features a large island and has windows overlooking the property’s lush gardens.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateThe kitchen inside the Charleston mansion.

The building that houses the kitchen also has a family room, two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateA bedroom in the home is decorated in green.

Every bedroom in the home has an en suite bathroom. This is a rare feature in historic homes, according to the listing.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateThe mansion’s master bedroom.

Outside, there are five garden rooms with high brick walls for privacy …

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateOne of the mansion’s gardens.

… and a secret garden with a hidden entrance.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateA garden walkway outside the home.

Large heirloom bushes wall some parts of the garden.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateA walled-garden on the property.

There is a pool bathroom in one of the original privies.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateA garden privy on the property.

Another garden is complete with a pool. The listing says it is one of the first pools ever made in downtown Charleston.

Courtesy of Maison Real EstateThe mansion’s pool is surrounded by lush greenery.

