These photos will make you feel sorry for anyone trapped in London's Tube strike madness

EPA/ANDY RAIN Commuters walk past a closed Underground at Victoria Station in London. Tube workers across the capital are on strike action. No underground trains are operating in the capital causing travel chaos for millions of London commuters.

The 249 miles of London Underground carry over 1.2 billion passengers every year, so it’s no surprise that the capital has been thrown into disarray as all of the network’s Tube drivers have gone on a 24-hour strike.

In September, the Tube will run 24 hours over the weekends on selected lines, but Tube drivers and their unions say that TfL’s offer of a 2% pay rise and a bonus of £2,000 won’t compensate for the unsociable hours they will be working. The drivers, who can earn up to £50,000 a year, have since rejected the offer and have gone on strike in protest of what they deem an unfair deal.

London slowly started to descend into chaos as commuters made last-minute dashes to catch the last Tubes home whilst others had to find alternative ways to get to work the next day.

Many Londoners left work early to try and beat the rush home. Even before the usual rush hour, Waterloo bridge was already busier than usual. Even Wimbledon spectators were warned of the imminent chaos that was about to sweep the capital. Unfortunately, no amount of warning could prepare travellers for the hectic pre-strike conditions on the Tube. Roughly 4 million people catch a ride on London's underground every day. The majority of trains were at full capacity. It's worth noting that the largest trains hold roughly 900 passengers. Walls of passengers lined every platform. Here, passengers swarm the stairs to and from Waterloo station. Waterloo is one of the busiest of the 270 underground stations, with 89 million passengers passing through every year. Once commuters had fought their way home. The gates closed on every Tube station in the capital. While many Londoners were told to work from home the next day, determined individuals hopped on Boris bikes to brave the capital's congested roads. The bus network was thrown into complete chaos as those who usually take the Tube to work had no other choice but to get the bus instead. The line for the bus at Victoria snaked through the streets. Buses were packed to the brim. One commuter said his bus driver refused to move because the vehicle was so full. Police were even called to the scene. This week's strike has been the largest strike in 13 years and has affected millions of Londoners.

