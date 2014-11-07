We Went Inside The Only Store In Europe Selling Google Glass

Jim EdwardsYou have to walk through this tunnel at King’s Cross to get to the Google store.
There are only four places in the world where people can buy Google Glass in a store: Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and London.
The London shop is the only one in Europe. You can’t just walk into it, either. It is in a barely advertised location on a little-trafficked street behind King’s Cross. You have to make an appointment to get a look inside. We think Google Glass is going to be huge, especially for businesses, so we booked a spot.
Here is what we saw on our visit.
To get to the store, you walk through this lighted tunnel out of the King's Cross tube station. It changes colours. It's very cool.
Here's the store -- the Google logo is nowhere to be seen. It's near to the University of the Arts Central St. Martins, a very trendy district.
The shop is a stylish 'raw' space, where you can see the vents hanging from the ceiling. All the staff in the store were wearing Glass.
Google is selling different sets of frames for Glass, from designers like Ray-Ban and Diane von Furstenberg.
Mostly, Google is positioning its stores as a shopping/fashion experience rather than as a tech experience.
Glass costs £1,000 and the battery lasts about a day, or one hour under heavy use (such as recording video or taking turn-by-turn directions).
This was amazing: A translation app in Glass magically changes foreign words to English, and vice versa, as you look at them, superimposing the translation on top of the sign you're looking at. Truly impressive.
One problem: If you already wear glasses you'll need to get prescription Google Glass. I had to try them on over my regular glasses -- not a good look!
This is what they look like on someone more stylish than me. (Notice the security guard near the door, who prevents too many people without appointments from coming into the store!)
