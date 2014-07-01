Banksy Has Triggered A Beautiful And Witty Renaissance In London's Vandalism

London’s Shoreditch neighbourhood has become a newly trendy district for artists, galleries and cafes.
But it has also become home to some of the most ambitious vandalism and street art you’ll ever see. While New York has long considered itself the spiritual home of graffiti as art, London’s artists have elevated the form to a much higher level. Instead of mindless name-tagging, you get building-sized visual puns that take weeks of planning.
In fact, a local real estate agent tells us that landlords now commission them as murals.
This is what Banksy hath wrought.
It's often hard to know who the artists are. These black and white animals are probably by Roa, a Belgian artist.
In the world of street art, some painters are internationally famous. This two-part mural (see next photo) is by Paul Don Smith.
The anonymous street artist Banksy became famous in the 1990s when he used stencils to create pictures instead of just spray-painting freehand.
Stencils let Banksy create much more ambitious visual puns on buildings. (None of these are Banksy's, as far as we can tell.)
These bank-robbing sausages are actually posed around a parking lot security camera, which forms the gun, half way up the wall.
This beautiful depiction of a rainy London street scene appeared on the door of an apartment building. The building's realtor said it would be painted over when new tenants move in.
