Banksy Has Triggered A Beautiful And Witty Renaissance In London's Vandalism

London’s Shoreditch neighbourhood has become a newly trendy district for artists, galleries and cafes.

But it has also become home to some of the most ambitious vandalism and street art you’ll ever see. While New York has long considered itself the spiritual home of graffiti as art, London’s artists have elevated the form to a much higher level. Instead of mindless name-tagging, you get building-sized visual puns that take weeks of planning.

In fact, a local real estate agent tells us that landlords now commission them as murals.

This is what Banksy hath wrought.

