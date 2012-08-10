The 14 Most Spectacular Crashes And Falls Of The 2012 London Olympics

Every four years we gather around our televisions to watch the awesome spectacle of the Olympic games.
We cheer for medal-winning stars as well as the athletes who barely made it and are there for the simple love of their sport and overall competition.
Unfortunately, things don’t always go as planned for Olympic athletes, stars or otherwise.
The dream they’ve been working toward for so long can all come crashing down, literally, in one brief moment.
Then there are the weird collisions and falls that leave athletes and lookers-on alike gasping for air.
With the games winding down this weekend we’ve put together some of the more memorable and/or jaw dropping falls, crashes and collisions from London 2012.
Mexico's diving coach falling out of his chair out of excitement technically happened during Olympic competition, so we'll count it
A number of miscues caused Russia a chance at gold in the women's gymnastics team final, especially Ksenia Afanasyeva painfully landing on her ankle during floor exercises
Carl Bouckaert of Belgium had a scary moment during equestrian competition, falling off his horse and getting stepped on
Ehtiopia's Birhan Getahun only had one hurdle to clear in the 3,000-meter steeplechase when his foot hit the hurdle straight on and well...
Matthias Steiner of Germany was favoured to take gold before painfully dropping a 432 lbs. barbell on his neck
Canadian triathlete Simon Whitfield completely wiped out during the bike portion of the race, requiring stitches on his legs and breaking his collarbone
