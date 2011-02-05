Check Out These Unbelievable Photos Of Human Chameleon Liu Bolin

Photo: Eli Klein Fine Art

There’s a 37-year-old artist in China who can paint himself into anything.Liu Bolin has been disguising himself to blend in urban or nature backdrops, creating the illusion of a human chameleon or a ghost.



He spends about 10 hours being painted for each work so he perfectly matches the background.

You can see a solo exhibition of Bolin’s work at the Eli Klein Fine Art Gallery in New York Jun 29 – Aug. 28, 2011.

