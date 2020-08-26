Photos of Lionel Messi from every year of his historic career show just how long he was with Barcelona

Meredith Cash
Marcelo Boeri/El Grafico/Getty and AP Photo/Manu Fernandez/Pool
  • After 16 years with FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi has decided to part ways with the club he’s played with for his entire professional career.
  • The club confirmed that the Argentinian superstar plans to activate a clause to unilaterally terminate his contract.
  • The six-time Ballon d’Or winner led Barca to four UEFA Champions League titles, six Copas del Rey, and 10 La Liga titles during his tenure with the club.
  • Take a look back at one photo from each year of Messi’s tenure with Barcelona:
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

2003: At 16 years old, Messi made his debut for Barcelona during a friendly against Porto

Marcelo Boeri/El Grafico/Getty Images


Source:
The Guardian

2004: After spending most of the year starting for Barca’s B team, a 17-year-old Messi became the youngest player ever to represent the club in an official match

REUTERS/Alexander Khudotioply


Source:
The Guardian

2005: On his 18th birthday, Messi signed his first contract with the senior team and later began earning regular starts for the club

REUTERS/Albert Gea


Source:
ESPN

2006: Though Barcelona began to struggle, Messi scored 17 goals in to help make the case that he was a bona fide star at just 19 years old

REUTERS/Dani Cardona


Source:
BD Futbol

2007: Spanish media christened Messi as the “Messiah” after he finished third in Ballon d’Or voting and second in the FIFA Player of the Year rankings at just 20 years old

REUTERS/Sergio Perez


Source:
ESPN

2008: After Ronaldinho’s departure, Messi assumed Barcelona’s No. 10 jersey and once again finished top-3 in both Ballon d’Or and FIFA Player of the Year voting

REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino


Source:
The Guardian

2009: Messi won his first Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards, the former of which he won by a then-record margin of 240 points

REUTERS/Albert Gea


Source:
Goal.com

2010: Though Argentina made an early exit from the World Cup, Messi’s goal-per-game pace with Barcelona was enough to retain the Ballon d’Or for a second consecutive year

REUTERS/Albert Gea


Source:
Goal.com

2011: Messi won the Ballon d’Or for the third consecutive year thanks to 43 goals and 21 assists in 47 games for Barcelona

REUTERS/Sergio Perez


Source:


BBC

2012: Messi was once again honoured as the world’s best footballer, becoming the first and only man ever to win the Ballon d’Or in four consecutive years

REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Source:

Barcelona

2013: Messi wore the Barcelona captain’s band for the first time in 2013, but injuries derailed his season and left him finishing behind Cristiano Ronaldo in Ballon d’Or voting

REUTERS/Pepe Marin

2014: Messi became La Liga’s all-time leading scorer, breaking Telmo Zarra’s 59-year record of 251 goals in Spain’s top league

REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino


Source:
BBC

2015: With 48 goals on the year, Messi led Barca to victories in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup en route to his record fifth Ballon d’Or

AP Photo/Martin Meissner


Source:
ESPN

2016: Messi scored 51 goals to become Europe’s top scorer for the year, but placed second in Ballon d’Or voting behind Cristiano Ronaldo

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez


Source:
CBS Sports

2017: Messi enjoyed one of the most memorable moments of his career when he scored a stoppage-time game-winner in El Clásico — his 500th-career game-winner for Barca — and celebrated by taking off his jersey and holding it up for Real Madrid fans

OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images


Source:
Marca

2018: For the first time since 2009, Messi did not finish in the top-two in Ballon d’Or voting despite becoming Barcelona’s captain and scoring more goals than any other player on the planet

REUTERS/Albert Gea


Source:
Barcelona

2019: Messi won a record sixth Ballon d’Or after leading Barca to its 10th La Liga title and scoring the most goals in both the Champions League and all of Europe

JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images


Source:
Barcelona

2020: Messi joined the exclusive 700-goal club on his 630th career goal for Barcelona, but the Argentine shocked the world two months later when he announced his intention to depart Barca for a new squad


Source:
Sports Illustrated

Now check out the details of Messi’s decision to move on:

REUTERS/Susana Vera TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Lionel Messi has declared his intention to leave FC Barcelona in a shocking move

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.