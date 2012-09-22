Check Out The Side Of The Gaza Strip The Media Never Shows

Photo: Reham Ghazali‏

We here at BI’s Military and defence section recently started looking for young Israeli and Palestinian bloggers to contribute to our site. Through our efforts we found Tamam Abusalama, who wrote an interesting piece about life in Gaza.We asked her if she could provide us some pictures of everyday life in Gaza. Unfortunately she couldn’t because she had no camera. But, she told us, she had a friend with a camera.



We sort of took for granted the prevalence of technology here in the U.S. when we asked her for photos—because of Gaza’s lack of power infrastructure, some of her posts have even been written straight from her cell phone (which isn’t the type that has a camera on it).

Eventually she got back to us with some photos. The following slideshow is photography from her friend, and descriptive sentences from her personal blog.

The blog samples have been edited for clarity and punctuation.

