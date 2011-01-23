Stunning Images From War-Torn Afghanistan

Photo: AP

Afghanistan will be now five months without a parliament as President Hamid Karzai announced this week that he is delaying the seating of the new assembly for a month. The new parliament was scheduled to be inaugurated this Sunday, but President Karzai is taking the time to hear the arguments of the losing candidates who say the September election is invalid because of fraud.



There have been fears that the supporters of the losing candidates might join the Talibans in retaliation, and that violent clashes among rival factions might erupt.

The country’s population — already struggling to survive amidst war and escalating poverty — is bracing for the outcome of the hearings, which might annul the elections altogether.

