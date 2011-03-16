PHOTOS: Inside The 250,000-Person Libyan Refugee Crisis

Photo: AP
Civil unrest in Libya has seen an exodus of foreign workers from the country pick-up especially after Muammar Qaddafi began bombing his own people. More than 250,000 refugees have made their way to the Tunisia-Libyan border as they wait to be sent home.Our photo essay looks at how refugees in transit try cling to a sense of normalcy as they wait to make their way home.
Men who used to work in Libya wait to board buses to be repatriated in a refugee camp at the Tunisia-Libyan border
250,000 workers have fled Libya since the start of the civil unrest and have temporarily relocated to a refugee camp. Here a man looks for his belongings scattered by a sandstorm
Former workers who fled the unrest in Libya lined up in a sand storm to wait for food rations at the Tunisia-Libyan border, in Ras Ajdir, Tunisia
A female worker who also fled Libya walks past refugees with her son. The camp only has capacity for 20,000 people
Men from Mali run to demonstrate for better conditions at the refugee camp. The man's placard reads: 'Mali, we want to go home'
