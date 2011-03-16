PHOTOS: Inside The 250,000-Person Libyan Refugee Crisis

Photo: AP

Civil unrest in Libya has seen an exodus of foreign workers from the country pick-up especially after Muammar Qaddafi began bombing his own people. More than 250,000 refugees have made their way to the Tunisia-Libyan border as they wait to be sent home.Our photo essay looks at how refugees in transit try cling to a sense of normalcy as they wait to make their way home.



