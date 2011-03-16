PHOTOS: Inside The 250,000-Person Libyan Refugee Crisis

Civil unrest in Libya has seen an exodus of foreign workers from the country pick-up especially after Muammar Qaddafi began bombing his own people. More than 250,000 refugees have made their way to the Tunisia-Libyan border as they wait to be sent home.Our photo essay looks at how refugees in transit try cling to a sense of normalcy as they wait to make their way home.

Men who used to work in Libya wait to board buses to be repatriated in a refugee camp at the Tunisia-Libyan border

250,000 workers have fled Libya since the start of the civil unrest and have temporarily relocated to a refugee camp. Here a man looks for his belongings scattered by a sandstorm

Former workers who fled the unrest in Libya lined up in a sand storm to wait for food rations at the Tunisia-Libyan border, in Ras Ajdir, Tunisia

A female worker who also fled Libya walks past refugees with her son. The camp only has capacity for 20,000 people

A Tunisian vendor hopes to earn some money selling tea to the migrant laborers

Migrant workers set up a make-shift mosque to maintain some semblance of normal life

Men from Mali run to demonstrate for better conditions at the refugee camp. The man's placard reads: 'Mali, we want to go home'

A Bangladeshi worker boards a bus that will help him return home

