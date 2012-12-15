The Best Features Of Lenovo's IdeaPad 13-inch Yoga

Lenovo’s latest laptop, the 13-inch IdeaPad Yoga is available now and starts at $999.



We have the full review of the laptop here, but take some time and check out the gallery of the best new features.

The IdeaPad Yoga sports a 13-inch screen. It's has a slim profile and weighs 3.4 pounds. The yellow port is where the charger plugs in. It is completely different from other chargers we've seen. On this side is also the SD card slot and the USB 2.0 port. On the other side is the USB 3.0 port, HDMI, and headphone jack. When we open up the Ultrabook, it instantly powers on. The palm rest is made of a leather-like material and feels great. This is also the first position, laptop mode. One thing we didn't like about the Yoga was how the keyboard felt cramped. We wish the keys were a little better spaced out. This is the second position, stand mode. This position is ideal for watching movies. When the screen is flipped this way the keyboard is disabled so you don't accidentally hit the keys. The third position, tent mode, is idea for presentations or when looking at something with another person. Lenovo says that this position could also be used with its cookbook app. The final position, tablet mode, felt a little weird to us. Because of the laptops large size, it felt clunky holding it with one hand and interacting with the apps. This is a lesser known position, but if you wish you can lay the yoga down all the way flat. Powered by an Intel i5 or optional i7 processor, the Yoga is fast. The power button rests on the front of the device, it is solid when the machine is powered up but blinks when it is in sleep mode. The touch screen is responsive and we never experience any hiccups aside from the touch keyboard not showing up sometimes when we needed it. The Yoga is a very unique Ultrabook and we love how flexible it is giving options for everyone. Now check out some of the most innovative gadgets of the year... The Most Innovative Gadgets Of 2012 >

