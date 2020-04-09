8 photos show the world's landmarks lit up in blue in support of healthcare workers

Joseph Okpako / Contributor / Getty Images and China News Service / Contributor / Getty Images The London Eye, England and buildings along the Qiantang River, China turn blue in support of medical workers.

Global landmarks were lit up in blue to show support and appreciation for healthcare workers everywhere during the coronavirus pandemic.

Landmark sites such as Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle, the London Eye, and Windsor Castle have participated.

People around the world have also been pausing to clap for healthcare workers as part of heartwarming tributes in the likes of New York and London.

While most of the global population has been staying home, essential workers like doctors and nurses are keeping the rest of us afloat during this unprecedented time.

Tourist sights around the world including Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle and the London Eye have united in this effort to acknowledge those on the frontline by lighting up their buildings blue – the colour for healthcare professionals.

Landmarks lighting up in solidarity for other countries or causes is nothing new, but the ones that have been beaming messages of hope, thanks, and love in honour of medical professionals are a reassuring token.

Some countries have been holding heartwarming nationwide tributes too. People in the UK stood outside their homes at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, to clap for carers risking their lives to help others during the outbreak, while residents in New York have also been pausing to clap for essential workers.

Fighting the coronavirus spread is a battle that has affected us all, and seeing Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle turn blue with the same message of hope and gratitude as an actual castle in Windsor, England, is a warming experience indeed.

The Shard in London was turned blue to honour those working in the NHS …

… as was Tower Bridge …

… and the iconic wheel of the London Eye.

Windsor Castle, where The Queen is thought to be isolating, lit up its Round Tower to show gratitude to healthcare workers.

Northern Ireland’s Belfast City Hall also glowed blue.

Walt Disney World turned the Cinderella Castle a bright blue as a symbol of hope and appreciation on World Health Day, Wednesday, April 7.

One World Trade Centre in New York shone red, white, and blue “in recognition of the ongoing nationwide effort to combat COVID-19.”

At the beginning of March, buildings along the Qiantang River, China, showed slogans of support for medical workers helping in the fight against the coronavirus.

