The Lakers Made An Enormous Mistake When They Retired Shaquille O'Neal's Jersey

The Lakers retired Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey during a ceremony at halftime of last night’s game. But when the jersey was unveiled amongst the other Lakers great, many, including Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch.com, immediately noticed a problem.



Rather than displaying the back of the jersey, as is custom, Shaq’s retired jersey is shown with his name across the front. As you can see, Shaq’s jersey that is hanging above the Staples centre has a notch in the neckline, a feature on the front of a Lakers jersey (as seen here on Kobe Bryant).

It will be interesting to see if this is corrected and if so, what the Lakers will do with this version. As you can see in the second image below, the framed jersey presented to O’Neal was made correctly (click on images for a larger version)…

