A Los Angeles mansion formerly owned by Paramount Pictures is now on the market for almost $25 million – see inside

A Beverly Hills estate once owned by Paramount Pictures is now up for sale, and it could be yours for a cool $US24,995,000 ($AU33,546,764). The Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch Source: The Agency

Let’s take a look around the over 13,200-square-foot Fries Estate, which is “steeped in the entertainment history,” Jade Mills, one of the listing agents with Coldwell Banker Realty, said in a press release. A room inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Paramount Pictures previously owned the property in the 1960s, but the 90-year-old home is now in the hands of Charles Fries’ family’s trust, Jack Flemming reported for the Los Angeles Times. A bathroom inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Before his death this year, Fries was a famed producer who worked on projects like the “The Amazing Spider-Man” series and the “Troop Beverly Hills” film. A movie theater in the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch Source: The Hollywood Reporter

His eponymous Fries Estate sits behind a gated driveway, which opens up into a motor court and the 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom home … The Fries Estate driveway. Jim Bartsch

… all atop almost 1.2 acres. The Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Now let’s go on a tour of the main home, which has a classic old-Hollywood ornate appeal. A hallway inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

The large living room, formal dining room, and library all come with fireplaces, a warm compliment to Los Angeles’ hot climate. A dining table inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

There’s also another smaller dining room by a terrace, a bar, a large kitchen … A kitchen inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

… and an office that has its own bathroom and glam room. A room inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

The main floor also has two rooms for staff members. A bedroom in the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Now let’s head upstairs. A bathroom inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Here, you’ll find the primary bedroom with a fireplace, of course. The bedroom also has its own seating space with a bar and two walk-in closets and terraces. A bedroom inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

The home is filled with terraces and verandas that provide views of the property. The Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

The second floor also has two additional bedrooms for any guests or family. A bedroom inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Meanwhile, the downstairs level has a 500-square-foot theater with space for 20 occupants … A movie theater in the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

… a game room with a bar and yet another fireplace … A game room inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

… and a wine cellar that can hold almost 2,000 bottles. A wine cellar in the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

This lower-level space also has another kitchen and staff room. A room inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Now, let’s head outside to the pool house, which comes with its own living room, bar, patio, and two dressing rooms and bathrooms. The pool on the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Paul Williams designed the iconic space. If his name doesn’t ring a bell, just know he also designed homes for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball. The Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch Source: Los Angeles Times

The estate’s outdoor living spaces also include a tennis court with a viewing area … The tennis court on the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch Source: Los Angeles Times

… as well as a brick courtyard with a fountain and barbecue. The Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch