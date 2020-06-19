10 photos prove Kristen Stewart has always channeled Princess Diana's style

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty ImagesKristen Stewart is set to play the Princess of Wales in a new film.
- Kristen Stewart will play the late Princess Diana in the new movie “Spencer.”
- The movie, which is to be directed by Pablo Larraín, will start filming in 2021 and will be based on the princess’ split from Prince Charles, according to Deadline.
- There has been mixed opinion from fans online on whether the “Twilight” actress is the right fit for the role.
- However, a side-by-side comparison of both ladies shows they are actually pretty alike – at least in terms of style.
- Here are 10 photos of Stewart channeling Diana over the years.
The “Twilight” actress channeled Diana’s iconic “Revenge dress” at the Met Gala in 2010. Diana wore the off-the-shoulder number to a 1994 Vanity Fair party on the same night that Prince Charles spoke about their split in a TV documentary.
Bryan Bedder/WireImage for Vogue/Getty Images, Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty ImagesKristen Stewart at the Met Gala, left, and the Princess of Wales at a Vanity Fair party.
Stewart wore this black and blue mini dress on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” in 2011, and it was reminiscent of a Bruce Oldfield dress once worn by Diana in Venice.
Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal/Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty ImagesStewart wore a similar blue dress during a TV appearance, only her version was strapless.
Both ladies have been known to rock a co-ord, with Stewart going for a slightly more daring look during an appearance in Paris last year.
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Chanel via Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty ImagesStewart also resembled Diana with her chopped blonde hair.
Stewart wore a black suit jacket and skirt by Stella McCartney to a screening of “Snow White and the Huntsman” in 2011. It bore a striking resemblance to this outfit worn by Diana during her visit to The Royal Geographical Society in London in 1997.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty ImagesStewart in 2011, left, and Diana in 1997.
Stewart channeled Diana’s Emanuel ball gown with a similar evening dress. However, the actress modernised the look by opting for a mermaid-style gown, while Diana’s resembled a prom dress.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images, The Princess Diana Archive/Getty ImagesDiana’s fairy-tale style ball gown later became famous.
Diana had a casual side to her too, and she demonstrated this with a loose shirt, jeans, and a baseball cap in this photo. Stewart emulated the look at a film festival in Spain.
Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images, Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage/Getty ImagesDiana at Guards Polo Club, left, and Stewart at the 67th San Sebastian International Film Festival in 2019.
Stewart stepped things up a notch with this glitzy evening gown at the Venice Film Festival in 2019, which looks like a sequinned version of a Catherine Walker dress Diana once wore to a Christmas concert.
Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images, Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty ImagesStewart in 2019, and Diana in 1991.
The ladies’ hairstyles are also similar. While Stewart has diverted between her long brunette locks and a short blonde bob over the years, she looks most like the princess while styling her hair in the latter.
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images, Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty ImagesStewart looks even more like Diana with short blonde hair and a white shirt.
Diana had been pictured in numerous grey blazers and coats throughout her time in the spotlight, and Stewart appeared to be inspired by this look at a photo call for “Charlie’s Angels.”
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images, Justin GoffUK Press via Getty ImagesStewart and Diana in grey.
Stewart opted for a little red dress at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012, and it was similar to a Catherine Walker gown the princess wore while in Argentina.
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty ImagesStewart and Diana in similar evening gowns.
