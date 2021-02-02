Kristen Stewart transforms into Princess Diana in new photos from 'Spencer' movie

Splash Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer.’

New photos of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the movie “Spencer” have been released.

The photos were taken on location at Schlosshotel Kronberg in Germany.

“Spencer” will follow the breakdown of Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage.

New photos of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the upcoming movie “Spencer” were released over the weekend, and she looks just like the late royal.

“Spencer” follows Diana during a Christmas weekend in Sandringham in 1991, when she is faced with the decision of whether to divorce Prince Charles. The film began production in January and is set to be released later this year.



The new images show Stewart on location at Schlosshotel Kronberg in Germany, which is being used as a double for the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Splash Photos Stewart on location at Schlosshotel Kronberg.

The “Twilight” actress sports Diana’s signature short and wavy hair in the photos. She also wears a cream sweater which is strikingly similar to one the Princess of Wales wore during a photo shoot at Kensington Palace in December 1983.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Princess Diana in the grounds of her Kensington Palace home.



The film is set to show the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage as they spend their winter vacation with the royal family at the Queen’s estate in Norfolk.

In real life, the couple didn’t officially separate until 1992, and they continued to appear at public engagements together with their family during this time. They divorced in 1996.

The film’s director, Pablo LarraÃ­n, previously told Deadline that Stewart is “one of the great actors around today.”

“To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need,” he said.

