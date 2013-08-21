Kobe Bryant Is Selling His Orange County Estate For $US8.6 Million

Tony Manfred
Kobe bryant houseDoug Pensinger/Getty Images and ReMax

Kobe Bryant has listed mansion in Newport Coast, California for $US8.6 million, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 20,000-square-foot house includes a gym, shark tank, and outdoor entertaining area with a pool and a hot tub. It’s being listed by ReMax’s Jordan Cohen.

Kobe famously takes a helicopter to travel from Orange County to downtown L.A. If he moves closer to work those days may be over.

The view from the driveway

The ocean view

The pool area is the highlight

There's an adjoining hot tub

And a fire pit

The movie theatre

The house has a Mediterranean feel

The kitchen

The family room

Spectacular chandelier

More Kobe

17 Examples Of Kobe Bryant's Insane Work Ethic >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.