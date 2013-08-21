Kobe Bryant Is Selling His Orange County Estate For $US8.6 Million

Kobe Bryant has listed mansion in Newport Coast, California for $US8.6 million, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 20,000-square-foot house includes a gym, shark tank, and outdoor entertaining area with a pool and a hot tub. It’s being listed by ReMax’s Jordan Cohen.

Kobe famously takes a helicopter to travel from Orange County to downtown L.A. If he moves closer to work those days may be over.

